Joburg fine dining has stepped up a notch with the opening of Ethos

Oxford Parks is evolving into the epicentre of fine dining in Joburg with the latest arrival of new restaurant Ethos. Situated a couple of blocks from the hub of Rosebank, the new centre opened late last year. It almost appeared to miraculously emerge out of the rubble on the corner of Jellicoe and Oxford Road. It’s a beautiful space and surprisingly serene corner of the city.

On one side you can’t miss the brand new Radisson RED with a stunning rooftop pool and bar and the glorious vistas over the suburbs. There are a handful of restaurants and a couple of shops, with the promise of more to come.

Chef Luke Dale Roberts was the first to be brave enough to open a restaurant here, the new iteration of his Cape Town Shortmarket Club.

And now there’s three fancy restaurants with the addition of the latest Mediterranean-inspired Ethos restaurant which has found a new home at Oxford Parks.