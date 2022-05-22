‘Veggielicious’ chef Mokgadi Itsweng on the power of plants

The cookbook author, entrepreneur and food activist is passionate about inspiring a new style of eating with an emphasis on plant-based foods

My recent MasterChef SA experience was incredible and a wonderful opportunity to put indigenous ingredients on the map on a big stage. I had the finalists cooking with ingredients such as foxtail millet, whole grain sorghum and bambara groundnut. Many of the young chefs had never used some of these ingredients yet their creative minds came up with fantastic dishes...