Unveiling the new tipple in town, an unashamedly African rum

PRINT HEAD: Dagga Boy - dangerous when not sipped

Any game drive guide worth their salt will tell you they’d rather face off with a lion than a dagga boy: the older, solitary, mud-caked bachelor male buffaloes that are highly unpredictable and very dangerous.

In choosing a name to launch a rum, Dagga Boy is a clever choice. It will no doubt cause some confusion (and get tongues wagging) but when you get down to the real meaning — from the Swahili word for mud — and pronunciation — dag-ha — it’s a name as African as they come for SA’s newest tipple: a premium African sipping rum.

Made with organic molasses from the Free State, it’s a triple-distilled rum from Fusion Distillery which has been matured in red wine oak barrels without any colourants, additives, sweeteners or preservatives.