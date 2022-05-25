×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Unveiling the new tipple in town, an unashamedly African rum

Newly launched, Dagga Boy is being marketed as an affordable premium sipping rum

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
25 May 2022 - 11:35
Dagga Boy premium sipping rum.
Dagga Boy premium sipping rum. 
Image: Supplied

PRINT HEAD: Hanging out at the local watering hole with a Dagga Boy

PRINT HEAD: Dagga Boy - dangerous when not sipped

 

Any game drive guide worth their salt will tell you they’d rather face off with a lion than a dagga boy: the older, solitary, mud-caked bachelor male buffaloes that are highly unpredictable and very dangerous.

In choosing a name to launch a rum, Dagga Boy is a clever choice. It will no doubt cause some confusion (and get tongues wagging) but when you get down to the real meaning — from the Swahili word for mud — and pronunciation — dag-ha — it’s a name as African as they come for SA’s newest tipple: a premium African sipping rum.

Made with organic molasses from the Free State, it’s a triple-distilled rum from Fusion Distillery which has been matured in red wine oak barrels without any colourants, additives, sweeteners or preservatives.

Enjoyment of our African sipping rum is best experienced in conjunction with laughter-filled conversations
Kevin Wright, Dagga Boy co-founder

To give back to conservation, Dagga Boy is also a benefactor of Down to the Wire, an organisation that works to eliminate poaching and snaring of animals. Funds raised through the project go towards assisting wildlife vets with wildlife conservation, treatment and animal rehabilitation. 

The rum has been hand bottled and carefully labelled, with fine golden detail. It presents as a beautiful caramel coloured liquid with nostalgic aromas of Christmas cake and a lovely flavour of mellow, warm vanilla.

For connoisseurs it’s best enjoyed neat over ice but comes alive in a cheeky cocktail. A personal favourite is the easy-drinking Chatty Egret: sweet yet zesty with a slight bite, it goes down drink after drink, making it a deceptively dangerous.

Whatever your preference, co-founder of Dagga Boy, Kevin Wright, suggests you be social about it. “Enjoyment of our African sipping rum is best experienced in conjunction with laughter-filled conversations, be it whilst in the bush, at the club, around a braai or your regular table at the local watering hole.” Not unlike the cantankerous "dagga boys".

The Chatty Egret cocktail.
The Chatty Egret cocktail.
Image: Supplied

THE CHATTY EGRET

Ingredients:

37.5ml Dagga Boy rum

12.5ml lime juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

½ tsp chilli flakes

100ml ginger beer

Method:

  1. Shake and strain over ice and top up with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime twist and mint sprig.
  2. Dagga Boy is available for R499 online or from Norman Goodfellows and Whisky Brother. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Master mixologist Leighton Rathbone on being sustainable, his fave cocktail recipe

Rathbone has been named SA’s first Bombay Sapphire Sustainability Ambassador and will receive funding to realise his ideas on creating a sustainable ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How a young bartender is encouraging others to ‘push boundaries’ as mentor

Mish Chinnah is one of 10 mentors in Diageo SA’s Hand-Up Mentorship Programme who have been training bartenders for the World Class competition ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Bar-hopping along Rosebank's Park Corner

We see what is being served up at The Edge of Glory, The Rising Tide, and Sin+Tax
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet Home & Gardening
  2. Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly Lifestyle
  3. Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart Travel
  4. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  5. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share pics from stunning Italian wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA