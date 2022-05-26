×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Everything’s coming up rosé at the UK Chelsea Flower Show

An SA wine is the official rosé this year

Hilary Biller Columnist
26 May 2022 - 07:59
A glass of Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé.
A glass of Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé.
Image: Supplied

London’s Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s favourite floral spectacle. It takes place annually over five days at the end of May. But what has the Chelsea flower show got to do with SA?

For many decades our botanical displays were the crowning glory of the show, winning many a trophy and putting the country’s botanical treasures on show for the world  — even receiving, it is said, a nod from Queen Elizabeth. That was until a few years ago when Covid-19 and budget constraints prevented SA’s participation.

Though the country has no botanical display this year, the good news is that SA is represented through a different kind of botanical — a wine that has been named as the official rosé of the flower show.

Babylonstoren Mourvèdre Rosé is made from the grapes grown on Babylonstoren, the famous organic working farm situated just outside Franschhoek and owned by billionaire businessman Koos Bekker and his wife Karen Roos.

It’s a glorious looking wine. The orangey-pink hues could almost be the same as the queen's ensemble she wore to the opening of the show this year, and appropriate for the occasion a toast to the arrival of spring in the UK.  

You may not be able to get to the Chelsea Flower show but you can order the wine through the farm’s website Babylonstoren.com. The Mourvedre Rose 2021 costs R130 a bottle.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Unveiling the new tipple in town, an unashamedly African rum

Newly launched, Dagga Boy is being marketed as an affordable premium sipping rum.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Five exciting new gins — and what we love about them

Limited edition and Christmas gins, a non-alcoholic option and a tipple in aid of rhino conservation — these are our top gins at the moment
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Winemaker Paul Gerber's favourite bubblies to pair with oysters

A degree in viticulture and oenology set Paul Gerber off on a quest to better understand the alchemy of bubbles.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  2. Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet Home & Gardening
  3. Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly Lifestyle
  4. Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart Travel
  5. How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused