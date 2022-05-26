Why MasterChef SA guest judge’s eatery is a fitting tribute to Africa month

The seven-course menu reads like a beautiful African tale sharing anecdotes of Molefe’s life and is dedicated to her Zulu mom and Sotho father. She warns, very gently, that it will take a diner about two and a half hours to eat.

Each dish is prefaced with an enchanting story that makes the perfect entrée to the course. With a chilled glass of Limestone chardonnay in hand we are charmed by the first umbila.

Presented in a beautiful wooden bowl are two small mielie breadsticks with a sweetcorn dip and parsley mayo.

This is a tribute to the memory of her father and her walking to school and the evocative sensory delight of braaied mealies sold by a lady on the street.

It’s good. Next gorgeous chicken liver truffles, creamy and rich as a truffle should be and so cleverly rolled in a chocolate crumb, the richness balanced with an onion jam.