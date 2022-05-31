A toast to perseverance: 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams launches her wine in Joburg
The 'Real Housewives of Durban' reality star says it was through the hardships in her life where she found breakthrough and inspiration to start a winery with four different wines
It is the hard lessons in life that shape and lead us to our ultimate beauty, which translates to living life unapologetically and following our passion.
This is the sentiment of The Real Housewife of Durban star Nonku Williams, who officially launched her Ashes to Beauty (A2B) wine in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Williams, a business woman and single mother of three, said the four wines under the A2B Winery flagship had been a labour of love, and were a reflection of the hardships she had faced in life.
In an interview with Sunday Times Lifestyle, Williams said: “Nothing just happens in life. This wine brand was visualised and followed through from inception. Nobody knew me, but it wasn’t about that. I visualised having this wine during the most difficult time in my life,” she said.
“Life is a journey. It is filled with hardships and joy which bring us to our ultimate purpose.”
During the reality show, Williams spoke emotionally about the abuse she suffered in her marriage and all the turmoil that came with the trauma — the difficulty of leaving and finding herself again.
“Standing here today, my journey speaks of a testimony. It encompasses the personal point in my life which has now made me a dynamic and independent woman who can speak with pride and joy.”
She said she appreciated every moment in life, despite any scrutiny she may have faced.
“I have dreamt of this and asked the Lord ‘Who am I do to do this?’”
The A2B wine launch was hosted at the Blaque Continental Bistro in Jozi, led by head chef and owner Sizo Henna.
Those in attendance included actor Sisanda Henna, actress Zikhona Sodlaka, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa and DJ Tira. The host for the evening was actor Linda Majola.
Chef Henna served guests a three-course meal. The dishes were the relevant food pairings for the wines and included a smoky mussel dish and spicy lamb with mash and tripe.
A sommelier took the guests through the different wines and their taste.
A2B Winery includes a sauvignon blanc, merlot, Cape late bottled vintage and Kylix flagship blend.
Williams said the grapes came from a Stellenbosch vineyard called Fountain Farms.
“What attracted me to this vineyard was the great soil in which the grapes were produced and the fruitiness of the grapes. I am very particular about taste, as the passionate person I am, and with the love of wine, that is what grabbed my attention. And that is how Ashes to Beauty wine was birthed,” Williams said.
She said this had been a personal project which she hoped people across SA would enjoy.
“It has been such a surreal experience to launch A2B Winery in Johannesburg. Everything in life truly has its time.
“I may not be where I want to be yet, but I truly thank God that I am not where I was before,” she said.
The A2B wines are available for order at: a2bwinery.com/shop/.
