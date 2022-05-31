A toast to perseverance: 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams launches her wine in Joburg

It is the hard lessons in life that shape and lead us to our ultimate beauty, which translates to living life unapologetically and following our passion.

This is the sentiment of The Real Housewife of Durban star Nonku Williams, who officially launched her Ashes to Beauty (A2B) wine in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Williams, a business woman and single mother of three, said the four wines under the A2B Winery flagship had been a labour of love, and were a reflection of the hardships she had faced in life.

In an interview with Sunday Times Lifestyle, Williams said: “Nothing just happens in life. This wine brand was visualised and followed through from inception. Nobody knew me, but it wasn’t about that. I visualised having this wine during the most difficult time in my life,” she said.

“Life is a journey. It is filled with hardships and joy which bring us to our ultimate purpose.”

During the reality show, Williams spoke emotionally about the abuse she suffered in her marriage and all the turmoil that came with the trauma — the difficulty of leaving and finding herself again.

“Standing here today, my journey speaks of a testimony. It encompasses the personal point in my life which has now made me a dynamic and independent woman who can speak with pride and joy.”