Food

Artificial sweeteners in food, drinks may affect how certain drugs work - study

31 May 2022 - 12:20 By Staff reporter
What you eat or drink may affect how your body 'metabolises' medicine.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths

Could what you eat or drink before or while taking medication affect the way your body “metabolises” certain medication?

Preliminary research seems to suggest so, according to Daily Mail. A laboratory study from Wisconsin-based Medical College suggested that some artificial sweeteners may affect the way the human body “metabolises certain drugs” including antivirals, antidepressants and antibiotics.

According the study, conducted last month, “artificial sweeteners disrupted the function of a protein in the liver that helps remove toxins and drugs from the body”.

Despite these findings, researchers called for more study into the matter as these findings were just “preliminary work”, the site said.

