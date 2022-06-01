Three wines to pair with your winter comfort food

2. IN CELEBRATION OF COLLABORATION

Wade Bales Constantia White 2020

The third and latest release in the Wade Bales Regional Series, the Constantia White 2020 is a showcase of the signature style from SA’s oldest wine region. It has been blended by Constantia Glen’s winemaker Justin van Wyk using 78% sauvignon and 22% sémillon contributed by Constantia Glen, Groot Constantia, Klein Constantia, Beau Constantia, Steenberg, Buitenverwachting and Constantia Royale.

The end result is a bright, vibrant wine with a creamy mouth feel and fruity notes. It pairs beautifully with sea bass or chicken and — if you can manage the restraint — can be aged well for up to three years.

Price: R220

3. IN CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE

Creation Pinot Noir 2021

Another superb wine from the winner of the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards for 2021 in the category of Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences, the Creation estate Pinot Noir 2021 is a cut above your average pinot noir: smooth and delicate as a good pinot noir should be yet complex with a depth of flavour reminiscent of berries. Versatile as an accompanying wine, it pairs particularly splendidly with duck and has excellent potential to age.

Price: R245