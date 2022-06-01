Wine
Three wines to pair with your winter comfort food
Warm up your dinner table with a selection of sumptuous new local wines
Winter officially has us in its icy grip which means it's time for winter comfort food and a glass of wine. Here's our selection of some of SA's newest wine releases to pair with your favourite winter dishes.
1. IN CELEBRATION OF HERITAGE
Steenberg Five Lives Red Blend 2019
The latest Bordeaux blend from Steenberg Vineyards pays a fitting tribute to the 17th century founder of the wine estate, Catharina Ras, whose remarkable story has been chronicled on a series of five wine labels, each representing a different chapter of her life.
Made with 76% merlot and 24% cabernet sauvignon, the wine is plump and lush and easy to drink but can be aged well for up to five years. Enjoy with a savoury dish of red meat such as lamb or beef.
Price: R175
2. IN CELEBRATION OF COLLABORATION
Wade Bales Constantia White 2020
The third and latest release in the Wade Bales Regional Series, the Constantia White 2020 is a showcase of the signature style from SA’s oldest wine region. It has been blended by Constantia Glen’s winemaker Justin van Wyk using 78% sauvignon and 22% sémillon contributed by Constantia Glen, Groot Constantia, Klein Constantia, Beau Constantia, Steenberg, Buitenverwachting and Constantia Royale.
The end result is a bright, vibrant wine with a creamy mouth feel and fruity notes. It pairs beautifully with sea bass or chicken and — if you can manage the restraint — can be aged well for up to three years.
Price: R220
3. IN CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE
Creation Pinot Noir 2021
Another superb wine from the winner of the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards for 2021 in the category of Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences, the Creation estate Pinot Noir 2021 is a cut above your average pinot noir: smooth and delicate as a good pinot noir should be yet complex with a depth of flavour reminiscent of berries. Versatile as an accompanying wine, it pairs particularly splendidly with duck and has excellent potential to age.
Price: R245