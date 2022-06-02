Pressure cooking comes of age

Everyone has a pressure cooker story in their memory bank, be it granny’s pot that burst spewing the contents all over the kitchen or their own nerve-racking attempt at putting the old-style pressure pot to use and stuffing it back in the cupboard never to be used again.

It took just three dishes — a delicious creamy samp, a Mediterranean-style chicken dish and a fragrant dhal — to win over an audience to a brand new style of pressure cooking with a Philips All-in-One Cooker launched in SA this week.

Cooking wizards Jenny Morris, aka the Giggling Gourmet, dentist Dr Harri of the latest MasterChef series fame and the vivacious Shoprite brand ambassador Chef Zanele took just 30 minutes of culinary magic to produce three tasty dishes in front of us. The evocative aromas filling the kitchen had us drooling.