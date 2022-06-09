A fascinating look at the history of tea — and how to brew Masala chai

Today, tea is very much the epitome of British culture; however, it was due to Catherine of Braganza, the Portuguese queen-consort to Charles II and her deep love for tea that it was introduced to the English court.

Charles II granted the British East India Trading Company the monopoly to import tea into Britain, growing that company into one of the largest corporations in history. It was tea that would go on to have the most significant effect on the US because it was due to the high taxation on tea that the infamous Boston Tea Party essentially catalysed the American War of Independence and forever change history.

A plethora of different tea blends that cover a vast range of tastes and preferences can be found on grocery shelves and, indeed, speciality tea merchants. For example, Fortnum and Mason, a British purveyor of fine teas with a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, carries more than 16 different tea varietals that produce multiple other blends. Closer to home, we can be very proud of the distinct aroma and flavour of Rooibos tea that is enjoyed worldwide.

Most people are enthusiastic about sharing their favourite brewing method, whether with sugar or without, with milk or straight black, scalding hot or cold. Below you will find a family recipe for my favourite tea. Masala chai, or spice tea, is the perfect winter drink, infused with warming aromatic spices and served sweet.

MASALA CHAI

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tea bags Ceylon black tea

1 cup water

2 cups milk or nut milk of your choice

6 lightly crushed green cardamon

4 cloves

1 stick of cinnamon

2 star anise

1 tsp fennel seeds

3 slices of fresh ginger

1 tbsp jaggery or sugar to your taste

Method

In a saucepan on high heat, add the water, spices (cardamom, cloves, star anise and fennel seeds) and ginger. Bring up to a boil and turn off the heat. Add tea bags and steep for 10 minutes Add the milk and bring the tea up to a simmer once again. Sweeten with jaggery, an unrefined cane sugar used widely in Indian cooking and can be found at speciality Indian grocers. Alternatively, use a sweetener of your choice; honey is a great option. Using a strainer, decant into mugs and enjoy.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.