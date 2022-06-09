RECIPE | Putting Christine Capendale's Hertzoggie slice recipe to the test

I have worked with passionate foodie Cape-based Christine Capendale before and I've always enjoyed her cookbooks. As a keen baker I was delighted to see a copy of her latest publication, Baking for Profit and Pleasure.

Capendale kicks off with great advice for baking for profit, branding, packaging, costing and pricing. The book is packed with useful information and I found her tips for monetising one's baking particularly helpful.

The chapters cover a range of topics from breakfast dishes, tray bakes, traditional recipes, platters, exceptional cakes, pies and tarts and wholesome treats, including gluten free and vegan recipes. Browsing through the book, I earmarked a couple of recipes I would like to try as Christine’s recipes are refreshingly uncomplicated and accessible and the best thing is most of them are made with ingredients you have handy in your cupboard.

I made the carrot cake cookie bars, which were a real crowd pleaser. As I didn't have sultanas, I used cranberries and enjoyed her idea of adding ground cardamom which worked well with the orange in the cake. The cake was delicious and I managed to keep it fresh and moist in an airtight container for a week. It's a great one for school bakes, birthday parties, or even baking for profit.

Other ideas I've put to the test are the Chicken Caprese Galette — a crispy, flaky pastry filled with chicken, pesto, cheese and tomatoes. It is a delicious lunch or supper dish and really easy to prepare.

Her chicken, leek and mushroom pie is easily made with phyllo pastry and the filling is one of the nicest I've tried in ages. This will be made often in my home.

As a great fan of marmalade, I decided to use it in her Hertzoggie slice — that old traditional recipe that combines apricot jam and coconut. This recipe is easy because you don't have the fuss of lining lots of individual patty pan trays with pastry, as it is made in a slice. I replaced the apricot jam with my homemade marmalade and the result was delicious.