What’s the right tea for me?

According to Statista, a database company specialising in market and consumer data, tea is the second most consumed beverage globally, second only to water. In fact, in 2020 the global consumption of tea amounted to roughly 6.3-billion kilograms.

But despite being a popular drink, you may have lingering questions about the best way to enjoy tea. For example, which tea is best to drink if you suffer from insomnia or need to stay awake, are pregnant, have diabetes or are trying to lose weight? Can you give your child tea to drink and does green tea really assist in weight loss?

Dietitian and Laager Rooibos partner Mbali Mapholi spills the tea.

I struggle with insomnia — will drinking tea help?

If you struggle to sleep, a herbal tea may be the answer for you. Herbal teas such as rooibos, honeybush and chamomile are caffeine-free. Chamomile in particular is often associated with promoting sleep. Researchers believe its effect on sleep is due to the fact it contains apigenin — a flavonoid that binds to certain receptors in the brain, which can promote sleepiness.