Celebrate Father’s Day with a picnic at one of these Jozi parks

1. GILLOOLY’S FARM

A great refuge from the city, this park features a lake with lots of grassy areas and trees to picnic. There are swings and ducks to feed for the children and, for the flame grillers, braai stations. Get there early to book your spot in this popular park.

• Gillooly's Farm is located at 47 Boeing W Rd in Bedfordview and is open daily till 7pm.

2. INNESFREE PARK

Situated in the centre of Sandton, this popular park features a selection of grassy areas with trees for shade. Get there early to stake your ground.

• Innesfree Park is located on Katherine St and Grayston Drive, Sandton, and is open daily till 5.30pm.

3. JAMES & ETHEL GRAY PARK

A 36ha former bird sanctuary with a lake and large grassy fields. Very popular spot for dog walkers and described as a “serene place for a picnic”.

• The James & Ethel Gray Park is on Edgewood Avenue and Melrose St in Melrose and is open daily till 6pm.

4. JOHANNESBURG BOTANICAL GARDENS, EMMARENTIA DAM

A large area which is grassed, with a lake on one side, featuring lots of trees and scattered benches around the park. On one end is the rose garden and fountains, which aren't functioning. A favourite family spot that offers great walks and a popular venue for dog walkers.

• Johannesburg Botanical Gardens is located on Olifants Rd in Emmarentia and open daily till 6pm.