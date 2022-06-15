Celebrate Father’s Day with a picnic at one of these Jozi parks
Honour dad this Sunday by packing a picnic, gathering family and friends and lap up the winter sunshine by heading off to one of eight parks around Gauteng. The best news is entry is free.
1. GILLOOLY’S FARM
A great refuge from the city, this park features a lake with lots of grassy areas and trees to picnic. There are swings and ducks to feed for the children and, for the flame grillers, braai stations. Get there early to book your spot in this popular park.
• Gillooly's Farm is located at 47 Boeing W Rd in Bedfordview and is open daily till 7pm.
2. INNESFREE PARK
Situated in the centre of Sandton, this popular park features a selection of grassy areas with trees for shade. Get there early to stake your ground.
• Innesfree Park is located on Katherine St and Grayston Drive, Sandton, and is open daily till 5.30pm.
3. JAMES & ETHEL GRAY PARK
A 36ha former bird sanctuary with a lake and large grassy fields. Very popular spot for dog walkers and described as a “serene place for a picnic”.
• The James & Ethel Gray Park is on Edgewood Avenue and Melrose St in Melrose and is open daily till 6pm.
4. JOHANNESBURG BOTANICAL GARDENS, EMMARENTIA DAM
A large area which is grassed, with a lake on one side, featuring lots of trees and scattered benches around the park. On one end is the rose garden and fountains, which aren't functioning. A favourite family spot that offers great walks and a popular venue for dog walkers.
• Johannesburg Botanical Gardens is located on Olifants Rd in Emmarentia and open daily till 6pm.
5. RHODES PARK
A city park with lots of "‘green” spots to picnic. There’s a playground and lake, so take bread for the ducks. Security guards roaming the park ensure a safe environment.
• Rhodes Park is located on Cumberland Rd, in Kensington, and is open daily till 6pm.
6. THE WILDS
It’s hard to believe that nestled just behind Killarney and bordering the N1 is a beautiful 16ha nature reserve set against the koppies. Featuring an indigenous garden, running waterfalls and fountains, it’s particularly picturesque during winter when the aloes are in bloom. It offers a selection of picnic spaces and good walks.
• The Wilds is located on Houghton Dr, Houghton Estate, and is open daily till 6pm.
7. WESTDENE DAM
Described as a place “for awesome family picnics”, it includes different spaces to picnic and, for the young and active ones, a children's play area, basketball and soccer court.
• Westdene Dam is located on 14 Lewes Rd, Westdene, and is open daily till 6pm.
8. ZOO LAKE
A favourite spot for city dwellers developed around a large lake. There’s lots of space, grass and trees to picnic and a vast playground popular with the young ones.
Apart from a picnic, there’s basketball courts, lovely walks, rowing on the lake and a restaurant, if a picnic is not your thing.
• Zoo Lake is on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and Westwold St, Parkview, and is open daily.
