Eight tips to help you prep the perfect picnic this Father's Day

Planning and preparing a picnic can take the spontaneity and fun out of it, but with a little savvy shopping and creative thinking you can pull it off easily. Remember, most parks don’t allow fires or gas braais, so best be prepared and take ready-cooked items.

Here are eight suggestions to make packing the perfect picnic plain sailing.

Choose the main item/s first and build the meal around it — Ready cooked BBQ chicken; cooked or fried chicken portions, wings are a popular choice; salami sticks, meatballs, cold meats, cooked beef or plant-based burgers; cooked sausages, boerewors or viennas — plant-based or animal protein; a selection of cheeses or ready-made soup, stew, curry warmed and packed into a flask, pot with tight fitting lid or even in a Wonderbag.

Don't forget the greens — ready-made salads such as a mixed or Greek salad that comes conveniently packed in a container with a sachet of dressing; potato salad; coleslaw; beetroot in vinegar; bean salad; pasta salad; rice salad.