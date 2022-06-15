Four fining dining Cape eateries to try out this winter
Enjoy specially priced but an equally delectable taste of what the restaurants offer
These well-priced menus are specially created offerings from the fine eateries that give those who may not have visited before, or are eager to return, an opportunity to indulge in a shorter, specially priced but equally delectable taste of what the restaurants are all about. We have rounded up a few of our favourites.
1. FOXCROFT
The contemporary, casual Constantia eatery sees chef Glen Williams and team serve up a selection of punchy, flavourful small plates, and their winter menu offers just that. The four-course menu offers diners a choice of the chef’s delectable dishes for each course. Expect the likes of petit poussin ballontine with roast olives, thyme, polenta and capers, and warm and comforting braised beef shin with cauliflower and raclette cheese. Each of the courses gives guests the choice between two dishes. The suggestion is to go with a partner and get one of each.
The special is available for lunch from Monday-Sunday at R395.00 pp.
For reservations book here
2. LA COLOMBE
The critically acclaimed Constantia restaurant is offering lovers of fine fare and culinary theatrics the opportunity to enjoy a nine-course lunch menu among the treetops of Constantia.
The multi-dish menu includes the likes of its “meat fruit” truffled cherry parfait, famed tuna La Colombe (to be cracked open at the table) and their passionfruit “egg” with a flavourful mussel and tom yum filling, between five other delectable dishes, before ending with their dessert of expressions of Silvermist honey.
The special is available for lunch from Monday-Friday at R895.00 pp.
For reservations book here.
3. SALSIFY AT THE ROUNDHOUSE
Chef Ryan Cole and team are offering guests a six-course seasonally inspired winter special. Drawing inspiration from the land and sea by which they are surrounded, the menu includes a host of warm, comforting dishes all presented through Cole’s modern-meets-classic style of cooking.
Enjoy the delicate yellowtail sashimi — line caught by the chef and his brother — served with textures of hibiscus, before indulging in the rich white onion and parmesan risotto and open oxtail ravioli, before ending with a sensational rhubarb soufflé.
The special is available for lunch from Thursday-Sunday and dinner from Wednesday-Saturday at R495.00pp.
For reservations book here.
4. BELLY OF THE BEAST
The trendy inner-city eatery owned and run by chefs Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn are known for their nose-to-tail ethos and ever-evolving menu. There are no menu options or set number of courses: all you do is arrive and allow the chefs to do the rest. The menu is seasonally driven, with produce soured from local, sustainable producers. The chefs’ low-waste ethos also means that they use every part of the animal, so you should expect to have your boundaries pushed. Whatever it is though, you can be guaranteed it’s delicious.
The special is available for lunch from Tuesday-Friday at R350.00 pp,
For reservations book here.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.
