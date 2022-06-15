Four fining dining Cape eateries to try out this winter

1. FOXCROFT

The contemporary, casual Constantia eatery sees chef Glen Williams and team serve up a selection of punchy, flavourful small plates, and their winter menu offers just that. The four-course menu offers diners a choice of the chef’s delectable dishes for each course. Expect the likes of petit poussin ballontine with roast olives, thyme, polenta and capers, and warm and comforting braised beef shin with cauliflower and raclette cheese. Each of the courses gives guests the choice between two dishes. The suggestion is to go with a partner and get one of each.

The special is available for lunch from Monday-Sunday at R395.00 pp.

For reservations book here