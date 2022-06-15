×

Food

RECIPE | Nibble on Max Pitman's tender, delicious chicken strips

15 June 2022 - 18:00 By Max Pitman
Max Pitman.
Image: Supplied

Max Pitman, 13, has been navigating his way around an air fryer and shares what he's making his dad on Sunday.

When I could see that my mom was too stuck in her ways — oven and stove cooking — to really make use of the great birthday present that I bought her, a brand spanking new air fryer, I decided to show her how it’s done by making some great air fryer meals myself. As a bonus, in the process, I also got to practise making a Father’s Day meal for my dad.

Some of my favourite YouTubers are aspiring cooks and I used their videos for my inspiration. I love making meals in the air fryer because they’re more healthy than frying food in butter or oil and they’re so quick and easy. Plus, the food I’ve made in it tastes juicy and delicious. A few nights ago I made the most delicious chips in the air fryer but my air fryer favourite recipe so far has been my famous tender chicken strips.

Max Pitman.
Image: Supplied

TENDER CHICKEN STRIPS

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g chicken breast fillets, cut into strips

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs

125ml (½ cup) breadcrumbs. I made them myself by scraping toast

125ml (½ cup) Panko crumbs. Japanese breadcrumbs are the secret to my chicken strips

5ml (1 tsp) garlic powder

5ml (1 tsp) onion powder

2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika

Olive oil spray

Method:

  1. Season the chicken strips with salt and pepper.
  2. Get two bowls — one for the eggs to make an egg wash, the other for the breadcrumbs and the Panko crumbs. Beat the eggs in one bowl for the egg wash, place the breadcrumbs and Panko crumbs in the other bowl. Season with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder and the paprika.
  3. Dip the chicken strips first into the egg wash and then into the breadcrumbs and Panko crumbs. Remove and carefully spray the coated strips with olive oil spray.
  4. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. When preheated put the crumbed chicken in the basket, cook half at a time so they are not crowded and cook evenly. Cook for 10 minutes, turning after 5 minutes, then serve immediately with chips on the side.

