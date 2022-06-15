RECIPE | Nibble on Max Pitman's tender, delicious chicken strips

Max Pitman, 13, has been navigating his way around an air fryer and shares what he's making his dad on Sunday.

When I could see that my mom was too stuck in her ways — oven and stove cooking — to really make use of the great birthday present that I bought her, a brand spanking new air fryer, I decided to show her how it’s done by making some great air fryer meals myself. As a bonus, in the process, I also got to practise making a Father’s Day meal for my dad.

Some of my favourite YouTubers are aspiring cooks and I used their videos for my inspiration. I love making meals in the air fryer because they’re more healthy than frying food in butter or oil and they’re so quick and easy. Plus, the food I’ve made in it tastes juicy and delicious. A few nights ago I made the most delicious chips in the air fryer but my air fryer favourite recipe so far has been my famous tender chicken strips.