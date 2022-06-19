Game for a feast in the bush with SA’s top chef
Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen made his name in France with his mom’s and grandma's mosbolletjies, but he’s a man of many talents and passionate about conservation
19 June 2022 - 00:02
As the sun sets over the Zambezi River, monkeys are gallivanting between trees to the sounds of late Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s hit, Todii. Steam from a 30kg black cast-iron pot drifts towards a long table decorated with an array of Zimbabwean sweetbread buns, samp, nyemba beans and pumpkin slices. ..
