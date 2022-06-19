Game for a feast in the bush with SA’s top chef

Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen made his name in France with his mom’s and grandma's mosbolletjies, but he’s a man of many talents and passionate about conservation

As the sun sets over the Zambezi River, monkeys are gallivanting between trees to the sounds of late Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s hit, Todii. Steam from a 30kg black cast-iron pot drifts towards a long table decorated with an array of Zimbabwean sweetbread buns, samp, nyemba beans and pumpkin slices. ..