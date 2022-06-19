RECIPES | Treat dad with these four yummy, crispy dishes this Father's Day

Spicy, sticky, finger-licking and aromatic — celebrating fathers with four mouth-watering dishes. Now that's sharing the love

With the rising price of food Father's Day's is an occasion where you can splash out and spoil the dad in your life. There's no better way of sharing the love and appreciation with a home-cooked meal — way more meaningful and less costly than going to a restaurant. Here are four dishes every dad will love — meaty, yummy, crispy and delicious...