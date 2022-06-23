Making soup for a good cause — and how you can take part

Earlier this week at the SA Chefs Association at the School of Hospitality and Tourism at the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park, I watched as a group of chefs whipped up a nourishing soup. This was no ordinary soup as MasterChef finalist Tembisa Jordaan, one of the #67 000 litres challenge’s ambassadors, chatted, chopped and stirred up a pot of wholesome goodness with chef Dasen Sarugaser, a pivotal part of the Chefs with Compassion (CWC) team.

Kicking off the 2022 launch #67 000 litres challenge, chef James Khoza, president of the SA Chefs Association and CWC ambassador, explained what the challenge is, how it works and shared how the initiative had last year produced a total of 70,897 litres of soup that fed over 280,000 people on Mandela Day.

Evocative spicy aromas emanated from the soup being made. We were salivating. While cooking, the chefs shared some handy tips. Curious about the bowl of lettuce for the soup, Sarugaser explained that CWC receive regular donations of lettuce that would otherwise go to waste and he discovered that by adding it to soup towards the end of cooking, it offered added flavour and bulked up the soup, adding texture and a creaminess once it was blended.