Tickle your taste buds with a visit to hospitality show, wine & food festival this weekend

There will be many highlights including the Coffee Market where, apart from picking up your favourite brew, The Coffee Association of SA will be hosting the national semifinals featuring baristas from around the country who will compete in different coffee-offs — the barista champs, latte artistry and coffee cup taster events.

If it's watching the skills of chefs you are after, head to The Skillery, where there will be many chefs demonstrating their skills, sharing new food ideas and participating in cook-offs, including exciting showdowns between top chefs like Trevor Boyd and Keegan Maistry.

And for a feel-good initiative meet the chefs behind the Chefs with Compassion’s #67,000 litres Mandela Day challenge and learn how you too can be involved in making nourishing soup for vulnerable people on Mandela Day.

Hostex 2022 runs from Sunday June 26 to Tuesday June 28 from 9.30am at the Sandton Convention Centre. Entrance is free but requires prior registration. Visit www.hostex.co.za

THE PICK N PAY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

Bringing the best of the Cape to Waterfall Park at the Mall of Africa is what Pick n Pay is doing again after a two-year hiatus. The promise is a fun-filled day where you will be able to taste your way through the wine lands without leaving Gauteng by enjoying the wonderful combination of excellent local wines and delicious food.

Over 20 estates from wine-producing regions across the country will have their varieties available for tasting and festivalgoers will be able to purchase their favourites to enjoy on the lawns in the park or to take home to stock up their wine collections. New to the festival is showcasing one of SA’s favourite celebration tipples — a dedicated sparkling wine and Cap Classique experience that will add lots of sparkle to the event.

And what’s good wine and bubbly without food? The “Pick n Pay Food Lane” will provide various choices prepared by professional chefs — think fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. If that’s not enough, there’s a burger and a pizza truck, and to round off the occasion, a coffee trailer will be serving a variety of aromatic brews throughout the day. Completing the picture is live music in the big open seating areas.

The Pick n Pay wine & food festival will take place on July 2 from 12pm-6pm at Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa. Cost: R250 per person inclusive of branded glass and tasting tokens. To buy tickets, visit Webtickets

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.