RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather

Packed full of wholesomeness, soups are easy to make and a great way of filling hungry tums – and can be an affordable meal too. Here are two ideas for soups you could put together as a contribution to the #67,000 litres for Mandela Day challenge.

One recipe uses nutritious peanuts, chicken and chilli to warm the cockles of your heart — you can reduce the chilli if you don’t like it hot — the other is a rib-sticking vegetarian option of a selection of beans and pasta.

CHICKEN PEANUT SOUP

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

A spicy peanutty broth packed full with chicken, a power house of protein.

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

6 chicken portions — drumsticks, wings, thighs (or use a mixture of chicken giblets)

2 onions, finely sliced

1 bunch of spring onions, chopped

15ml (3 tsp) curry paste

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

500ml (2 cups) chicken stock, plus extra

500ml (2 cups) water, plus extra

250ml (1 cup) finely ground roasted peanuts OR unsweetened peanut butter

2 chillies, seeded and chopped (or use more if you like it really hot)

1 x 400g can coconut milk

Salt to taste

A large handful of spinach, chopped (optional)

To serve:

Fresh coriander and sliced chillies, optional

Method: