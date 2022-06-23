RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather
Baby it’s cold outside: Hearty soups take the bite out of the frosty weather
Packed full of wholesomeness, soups are easy to make and a great way of filling hungry tums – and can be an affordable meal too. Here are two ideas for soups you could put together as a contribution to the #67,000 litres for Mandela Day challenge.
One recipe uses nutritious peanuts, chicken and chilli to warm the cockles of your heart — you can reduce the chilli if you don’t like it hot — the other is a rib-sticking vegetarian option of a selection of beans and pasta.
CHICKEN PEANUT SOUP
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
A spicy peanutty broth packed full with chicken, a power house of protein.
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
6 chicken portions — drumsticks, wings, thighs (or use a mixture of chicken giblets)
2 onions, finely sliced
1 bunch of spring onions, chopped
15ml (3 tsp) curry paste
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
500ml (2 cups) chicken stock, plus extra
500ml (2 cups) water, plus extra
250ml (1 cup) finely ground roasted peanuts OR unsweetened peanut butter
2 chillies, seeded and chopped (or use more if you like it really hot)
1 x 400g can coconut milk
Salt to taste
A large handful of spinach, chopped (optional)
To serve:
Fresh coriander and sliced chillies, optional
Method:
- Heat the oil in a deep pan and brown the chicken pieces on all sides. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan fry the onions and spring onions till soft then add curry paste and fry till fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes, stock, water peanut paste and chillies. Simmer on a low heat until the chicken is cooked and tender. If it becomes too thick add extra stock and/or water, you want the consistency of a thick soup.
- Add the coconut milk and heat through and taste before seasoning with salt. If using add the spinach and cook till just softened.
- Serve garnished with fresh coriander and sliced chillies if desired.
VEGETARIAN BEAN AND PASTA SOUP
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil plus extra to serve
1 onion, finely chopped
3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh rosemary
2 bay leaves
3 sticks of celery, finely chopped
A handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
50g butter
30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour
3 x 400g cans of mixed beans, rinsed and drained
1,5 litre of vegetable stock
250ml (1 cup) dry white wine or extra stock
150g (1 cup) uncooked penne pasta
Grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large pot and gently fry the onion until soft. Add garlic, rosemary and bay leaves and stir-fry for a minute, then add the celery and half of the chopped parsley.
- Stir in the butter and continue cooking until celery is soft. Sprinkle in the flour and stir so that ingredients are well coated, then add all the beans and pour in stock and wine. Simmer for about 20 minutes, then stir in the pasta and cook until paste is al dente.
- The soup can be thinned down with a little more stock or wine.
- Stir in the remaining parsley, a swirl of olive and sprinkling of cheese before serving.
