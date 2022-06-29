Zioux’s new winter menu is a riot on the palate

I just want to be clear from the start: Zioux is a vibe. An opulent oasis in an urban jungle where a live DJ entertains diners and the finest décor touches fill the space with glamour. With Besele Moses Moloi at the helm as head chef, it’s a riot.

His resume includes working internationally at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Florida in the US and locally at Greenhouse Restaurant, the Saxon Hotel’s Grei Restaurant and, more recently, as head chef at FYN in Cape Town.

In March he bagged the Culinary Rising Star Award at this year’s Luxe Restaurant Awards; Zioux won the Style Award.