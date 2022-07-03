×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Satisfied slurping: ramen is comfort food in one complex bowl

It's so yummy you may gobble it down but ramen is crafted carefully over many hours

03 July 2022 - 00:00 By Janine Walker

Obento Ramen Bar in Parkmore is the delicious brainchild of Daniel Liu and Ling Chiu who were inspired to get into the catering business during the first big lockdown in 2020 and was born out of demystifying and bringing together Western hospitality and Eastern food cultures...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  2. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  4. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  5. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths