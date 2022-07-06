Discover a delightful slice of Braamfontein

There’s a problem with discovering a favourite place. On the one hand, you want to tell everyone about it. On the other, you don’t particularly want it to be overrun. But this one is so good it would be a sin not to share.

A climb up the JFF Rooftop Farm ladder to admire its plans in the dappled sun has always been a good way to start or invigorate your day since it first opened in 2019.

It soon added a tea house downstairs from the rooftop plant shop with a beautiful courtyard where, once seated, it’s difficult to imagine a city beyond the tranquil greenery that offers you a space to just be.

The only thing that was missing from this mix was a food selection beyond pastries.

Queue Open Slice: Braamfontein’s new breakfast and lunch spot which opened in May.