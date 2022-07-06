Discover a delightful slice of Braamfontein
A collaboration between Joburg Ash and Freddy Slice, Open Slice is a new addition that offers tasty breakfast and lunch options
There’s a problem with discovering a favourite place. On the one hand, you want to tell everyone about it. On the other, you don’t particularly want it to be overrun. But this one is so good it would be a sin not to share.
A climb up the JFF Rooftop Farm ladder to admire its plans in the dappled sun has always been a good way to start or invigorate your day since it first opened in 2019.
It soon added a tea house downstairs from the rooftop plant shop with a beautiful courtyard where, once seated, it’s difficult to imagine a city beyond the tranquil greenery that offers you a space to just be.
The only thing that was missing from this mix was a food selection beyond pastries.
Queue Open Slice: Braamfontein’s new breakfast and lunch spot which opened in May.
Open Slice was formed when Ashley Machete aka Joburg Ash, owner of JFF Rooftop Farm, and Slice Frederico aka Freddy Slice, DJ and chef, saw the possibility of collaborating. “With Frederico’s cooking experience and my business know-how we saw an opportunity as friends to work together and create Open Slice Breakfast and Lunch,” says Ash.
“Braam has been known for cute and quirky eateries and cafes and we wanted to bring some of that vibe and atmosphere back, while keeping it relevant and related to the other businesses in the precinct.”
The result? “Intimate, cute, wholesome and family-friendly,” is how Ash describes it. “A spot for creatives as well as the many people who work and go to school in the area.”
Open Slice serves vegan and gluten free breakfast and lunch in the form of oats, granola, omelettes and — the inspiration of the name and real star of the show — open slice sandwiches. The idea is to show off the high-quality fresh ingredients instead of hiding them in a closed sandwich.
The open sandwiches are made with sourdough bread. The only exception is hazelnut and banana French toast which is made from bite-sized baguette slices. As it grows, rye and wholewheat options will be added.
Open Slice doesn't make the bread; instead, it is bought from Voisin Bread & Wine at 44 Stanley. Ash says this is the one option that stood out for them after trying a variety.
The smell coming from the small open-plan kitchen over the counter arrested me on my first visit. The culprit was the breakfast toastie: two large slices of sourdough bread topped with white cheddar, scrambled egg, tomatoes, maple syrup bacon and Sriracha sauce. I savoured every bite.
On my second visit I was advised to try the Pastrami Sam loaded with white cheddar, pastrami, tomatoes and a lick of mustard. What really makes this delicious is the addition of gherkins and basil leaves.
If you’re feeling less adventurous, there’s jam and toast for breakfast and staples such as cheese and tomato and avo and egg for lunch. I’ll probably try the Creamy Sal next, made with cream cheese, rocket, Italian salami, and balsamic vinegar.
Open Slice started smash burger Fridays from 1pm to 7pm every Friday with live music in the courtyard from 4pm.
It serves a selection of cold press juices but if you prefer to get your coffee or tea fix, you can order from JFF Rooftop. It’s the wonderful thing about coming together to collaborate.
• Find Open Slice at 70 Juta Street, Braamfontein. Open for breakfast and lunch from 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.