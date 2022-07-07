Fancy whipping up a tasty treat in a tumble drier?

I had such fun last Friday morning, as I stepped into a colourful wonderland at the Nando’s pop-up in Braamfontein. It’s a space full of wonderful surprises and bright colours, a warm welcome compared with the icy cold weather outside.

The room is filled with cooking stations, each is colour-coded and it works like this: Surrounded by lots of helpers you are asked to pull out a disc from a box, the colour indicates the dish to be made and matches with a cooking station. You are then handed the ingredients for the dish to be made at the chosen station where you find everything you need, plus a helpful assistant who guides you to success.

Of course such a clever concept has clever people behind it, such as the ingenious creative thinker Hannerie Visser and her team from Studio H in Cape Town — Visser poured her creative thinking into the latest series of MasterChef SA — and food creative and stylist Keletso Motau.

The concept is about introducing two new flavours to the Nando’s Peri-Peri Bag and Bake range. It’s a grocery line that comes with seasoning and a parchment cooking bag in which to cook chicken portions. Today there's no chicken but plenty of quirky ideas and thinking out of the bag.