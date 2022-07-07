×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Make a meal of wine tasting at these four Cape estates

Savour wines with warming soups, local cheeses and bread at four Somerset West wine estates this winter

Hilary Biller Columnist
07 July 2022 - 08:30
Soup and wine combo at Erinvale estate.
Soup and wine combo at Erinvale estate.
Image: Supplied

Nothing like a nip in the air to add a dash of creative thinking to wine tasting as these four Somerset West estates have done and come up with delicious, value for money pairings available for all to enjoy in convivial surroundings until the end of August.

1. ERINVALE HOTEL AND SPA

Oak Terrace Bistro and Magnolia Dining Lounge

Three classic soups —  warming bowls of creamy tomato (R95), butternut & celeriac (R95) or coconut chicken broth with shiitake mushrooms (R105) — come served with a glass of Lourensford Classique merlot.

Visit Erinvale.co.za

2. LOURENSFORD WINE ESTATE

  • Chrysalis white blend accompanies creamy chicken soup
  • Limited Release chardonnay is served with creamy mushroom soup
  • An SA fave, a biltong soup served with a limited release SMV
  • A Noble Late Harvest works well with the orange and butternut soup

Price for all four combos: R150 each

Contact winetastings@lourensford.co.za

A delectable Italian platter for two at Morgenster estate.
A delectable Italian platter for two at Morgenster estate.
Image: Supplied
Soup and wine combo at Lourensford.
Soup and wine combo at Lourensford.
Image: Supplied

3. MORGENSTER ESTATE

Morgenster, in line with their Italian heritage, are serving a delectable Italian platter for two which includes a seasonal soup, selection of cheese and charcuterie, olives, their famous extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a baguette.

The price for two, including a glass each of Tosca is R325

Contact tastingroom@morgenster.co.za

Baked camembert and home-baked bread on offer at the Vergelegen wine estate.
Baked camembert and home-baked bread on offer at the Vergelegen wine estate.
Image: Supplied

4. VERGELEGEN WINE ESTATE

Their perfect accompaniment to their Premium shiraz or chardonnay is a whole baked Camembert cheese topped with local honey and nuts and served with home-baked bread to be enjoyed in their upgraded tasting room around the fire.

Price: R170 for two people

Visit Vergelegen.co.za

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Cape eatery Emazulwini has made it onto The World's 50 Best’s 50 Next list

Chef Mmbatho Molefe is one of 50 young hospitality pioneers recognised globally for her fine dining Zulu dishes
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Meet the young, female winemaker who has taken the lead at Stellies winery

Nongcebo Langa joined Delheim as an intern in 2019 and was recently promoted and named as the estate's winemaker
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Three women trailblazers on transformation in the wine industry

While transformation in the wine industry has been slow, some people are lighting the way
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli, Jessica and Billy Porter: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  3. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. IN PICS | At last, a stampede to the Durban July Lifestyle
  5. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths