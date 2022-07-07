Make a meal of wine tasting at these four Cape estates
Savour wines with warming soups, local cheeses and bread at four Somerset West wine estates this winter
Nothing like a nip in the air to add a dash of creative thinking to wine tasting as these four Somerset West estates have done and come up with delicious, value for money pairings available for all to enjoy in convivial surroundings until the end of August.
1. ERINVALE HOTEL AND SPA
Oak Terrace Bistro and Magnolia Dining Lounge
Three classic soups — warming bowls of creamy tomato (R95), butternut & celeriac (R95) or coconut chicken broth with shiitake mushrooms (R105) — come served with a glass of Lourensford Classique merlot.
Visit Erinvale.co.za
2. LOURENSFORD WINE ESTATE
- Chrysalis white blend accompanies creamy chicken soup
- Limited Release chardonnay is served with creamy mushroom soup
- An SA fave, a biltong soup served with a limited release SMV
- A Noble Late Harvest works well with the orange and butternut soup
Price for all four combos: R150 each
Contact winetastings@lourensford.co.za
3. MORGENSTER ESTATE
Morgenster, in line with their Italian heritage, are serving a delectable Italian platter for two which includes a seasonal soup, selection of cheese and charcuterie, olives, their famous extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a baguette.
The price for two, including a glass each of Tosca is R325
Contact tastingroom@morgenster.co.za
4. VERGELEGEN WINE ESTATE
Their perfect accompaniment to their Premium shiraz or chardonnay is a whole baked Camembert cheese topped with local honey and nuts and served with home-baked bread to be enjoyed in their upgraded tasting room around the fire.
Price: R170 for two people
Visit Vergelegen.co.za
