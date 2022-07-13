Miss SA Top 10 finalist shares her love of sushi and her recipe

When not making sushi, Anarzade Omar, who lives in Crown Gardens in Gauteng, works as a social media manager at a digital marketing agency, making use of her BA in strategic communication and marketing from the University of Johannesburg. At the start of 2020 when the pandemic hit and the country went into lockdown, many people alleviated their boredom by baking banana bread or brewing pineapple beer.

But for the 23-year-old Miss SA Top 10 contender Omar, it was an opportunity to teach herself how to make her favourite meal — sushi.

“I am a self-taught sushi chef who graduated from Google and YouTube,” laughs Omar. “At first I made it only for my family and me, but through the power of social media, I got a lot of interest, so I started to take online orders and it never stopped.”

What is your earliest food memory?

My mom always baked our birthday cakes, and my earliest and fondest memories are of me staying up late the night before my birthday watching and supervising as she made my cake.