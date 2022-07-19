This is not the first time these restaurants have made it onto a World’s 50 Best Restaurant top 100 list. Last year Wolfgat came in at number 50, La Colombe at 81, and Fyn at number 92.
Copenhagen again clinched the number one spot with its restaurant Geranium, which moved up one spot and unseated last year’s number one , Noma; Lima moved from fourth spot to second with Central; and Disfrutar in Barcelona ranked third, up from fifth spot last year.
Here’s the list of the top 50 restaurants as announced on Monday:
- Geranium, Copenhagen
- Central, Lima
- Disfrutar, Barcelona
- DiverXO, Madrid
- Pujol, Mexico City
- Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
- A Casa do Porco, São Paulo
- Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
- Quintonil, Mexico City
- Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
- Maido, Lima
- Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy
- Steirereck, Vienna
- Don Julio, Buenos Aires
- Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
- Elkano, Getaria, Spain
- Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
- Alchemist, Copenhagen
- Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
- Den, Tokyo
- Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
- Septime, Paris
- The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
- The Chairman, Hong Kong
- Frantzén, Stockholm
- Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
- Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
- Le Clarence, Paris
- St Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
- Florilège, Tokyo
- Arpège, Paris
- Mayta, Lima
- Atomix, New York
- Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
- The Clove Club, London
- Odette, Singapore
- FYN, Cape Town
- Restaurant Jordnær, Copenhagen
- Sorn, Bangkok
- Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland
- La Cime, Osaka, Japan
- Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
- Boragó, Santiago
- Le Bernardin, New York
- Narisawa, Tokyo
- Belcanto, Lisbon
- Oteque, Oslo
- Leo, Bogotá
- Ikoyi, London
- SingleThread, Healdsburg
• For the list of top 51-100 restaurants, visit the website.
SA’s Fyn ranked number 37 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants list
This year SA has three reasons to celebrate, with one restaurant in the top 50 and three in the top 100
Image: Bruce Tuck
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was announced at an awards ceremony in London on Monday and SA has big reason to celebrate, with Cape Town restaurant Fyn included in the list of the world’s top 50.
Having opened its doors in 2019, Fyn was included in the extended 51 to 100 list in 2021, but jumped 55 spots in this year’s awards, coming in at number 37.
“The pressure is now on”, says chef Peter Tempelhoff of Fyn. “We’ve got to where we are by pushing the boundaries and by constantly innovating with a fresh offering. We try not to become too stagnant.”
Image: Andrea van der Spuy
Fyn celebrates a coming together of SA and Japanese cuisines, with ingredients such as Outeniqua springbok, truffle and ink mayonnaise and kabocha squash marrying harmoniously in their kaiseki-style menu.
But SA’s reason to celebrate this year doesn’t end there: earlier this month, the list of restaurants ranked 51 -100 was announced and two SA restaurants were included.
Fine dining Cape Town restaurant La Colombe in Constantia Nek ranked 56th while chef Kobus van der Merwe’s Wolfgat in Paternoster filled the 90th spot.
Image: Supplied
