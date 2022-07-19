×

Food

SA’s Fyn ranked number 37 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants list

This year SA has three reasons to celebrate, with one restaurant in the top 50 and three in the top 100

19 July 2022 - 15:19
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Fyn restaurant in Cape Town.
Fyn restaurant in Cape Town.
Image: Bruce Tuck

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was announced at an awards ceremony in London on Monday and SA has big reason to celebrate, with Cape Town restaurant Fyn included in the list of the world’s top 50.

Having opened its doors in 2019, Fyn was included in the extended 51 to 100 list in 2021, but jumped 55 spots in this year’s awards, coming in at number 37.

“The pressure is now on”, says chef Peter Tempelhoff of Fyn. “We’ve got to where we are by pushing the boundaries and by constantly innovating with a fresh offering. We try not to become too stagnant.”

La Colombe restaurant in Cape Town.
La Colombe restaurant in Cape Town.
Image: Andrea van der Spuy

Fyn celebrates a coming together of SA and Japanese cuisines, with ingredients such as Outeniqua springbok, truffle and ink mayonnaise and kabocha squash marrying harmoniously in their kaiseki-style menu.

But SA’s reason to celebrate this year doesn’t end there: earlier this month, the list of restaurants ranked 51 -100 was announced and two SA restaurants were included.

Fine dining Cape Town restaurant La Colombe in Constantia Nek ranked 56th while chef Kobus van der Merwe’s Wolfgat in Paternoster filled the 90th spot.

Wolfgat restaurant in Paternoster.
Wolfgat restaurant in Paternoster.
Image: Supplied

This is not the first time these restaurants have made it onto a World’s 50 Best Restaurant top 100 list. Last year Wolfgat came in at number 50, La Colombe at 81, and Fyn at number 92.

Copenhagen again clinched the number one spot with its restaurant Geranium, which moved up one spot and unseated last year’s number one , Noma; Lima moved from fourth spot to second with Central; and Disfrutar in Barcelona ranked third, up from fifth spot last year.

Here’s the list of the top 50 restaurants as announced on Monday:

  1. Geranium, Copenhagen 
  2. Central, Lima 
  3. Disfrutar, Barcelona 
  4. DiverXO, Madrid 
  5. Pujol, Mexico City 
  6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
  7. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo
  8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
  9. Quintonil, Mexico City 
  10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
  11. Maido, Lima 
  12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy 
  13. Steirereck, Vienna 
  14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires 
  15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy 
  16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain 
  17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
  18. Alchemist, Copenhagen
  19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy 
  20. Den, Tokyo 
  21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
  22. Septime, Paris 
  23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium 
  24. The Chairman, Hong Kong 
  25. Frantzén, Stockholm 
  26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin 
  27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
  28. Le Clarence, Paris 
  29. St Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
  30. Florilège, Tokyo 
  31. Arpège, Paris 
  32. Mayta, Lima
  33. Atomix, New York 
  34. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia 
  35. The Clove Club, London
  36. Odette, Singapore 
  37. FYN, Cape Town 
  38. Restaurant Jordnær, Copenhagen 
  39. Sorn, Bangkok 
  40. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland
  41. La Cime, Osaka, Japan
  42. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
  43. Boragó, Santiago 
  44. Le Bernardin, New York 
  45. Narisawa, Tokyo 
  46. Belcanto, Lisbon 
  47. Oteque, Oslo 
  48. Leo, Bogotá 
  49. Ikoyi, London
  50. SingleThread, Healdsburg

• For the list of top 51-100 restaurants, visit the website

