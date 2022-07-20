×

Food

It’s time to check out Father Coffee’s new wine bar

It is making a point of showcasing natural wine from some of SA’s smallest wineries paired with mouth-watering nibbles

20 July 2022 - 08:47
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
The Father Coffee Winebar.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The coffee aficionados at Father Coffee have expanded their repertoire to include wines.

Deciding to use the left side of the elongated bar at their branch in Kramerville’s design district, Father Coffee opened a small boutique winery in March — without much fanfare and little pretence: a theme that can be traced through their coffee, their in-house bakes and now delightful wines.

They stock 95% local wines — with the exception of one or two French or Spanish bottles — and the focus lies squarely on smaller wineries and simpler, cleaner wine, much of which has undergone a natural fermentation process with low levels of intervention from the winemakers. “Natty” wines, as the woke folk like to call them.

Homemade sourdough, whipped butter and salami enjoyed with a glass of Natte Valleij 2020 Cinsault.
Image: Sanet Oberholzre
The off-menu wine list.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Menus change every few days, and on my recent visit they had brought out their 26th iteration, featuring two sparkling, three white, three rosé, three red wine and three orange wines — rather exciting. They also have an off-menu wine list available on a chalk board.

Settling on two orange options, we tried the 2021 Thorne & Daughters Tin Soldier and 2021 Craven Pinot Gras. On the lighter red wine side both the 2020 Natte Valleij Cinsault and 2020 Kühne, Hogan and Clarke Carignan were satisfying and flavourful.

While a number of wines are available to buy by the bottle, wines on the menu are carefully measured and mostly served by the glass in delicate Gabriel-Glas wine glasses. None of those thick-rimmed glasses will be found here, thank you very much.

They have plans to add a new food offering, so watch this space. For now you won’t be disappointed when you sink your teeth into their oh-so-delicious sourdough slices and yummy toppings.

For R50 you’ll receive two generous, thick slices of their sourdough baked fresh every day and served with whipped butter imported from France. It’s rich, it’s light and worth every spread of the knife.

Stick to a simple recipe of bread and butter or choose from a selection of toppings such as marinated olives (R50), burrata cheese served with persimmon, basil, pine nuts and olive oil (R145), Gorgonzola with green figs and spiced pumpkin seeds (R145), salami (R75) or house pickles (R50).   

The less ambitious wine lovers will also discover a small selection of carefully constructed cocktails on the menu and a small selection of beers.

• wine bar is open on Wednesdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm and Thursdays to Saturdays from 11am to 8pm (or later — depending on how the night is going). Keep an eye on their Instagram page for wine tasting opportunities.

