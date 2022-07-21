RECIPE | Make crispy polenta fries from inspirational air fryer cookbook

Who’d believe a tabletop appliance could cause such a global stir, in fact a cooking revolution. The air fryer has done just that and sales of the appliance just keep breaking records. There are many different brands — and prices — to choose from. My only advice would be to invest in an air fryer big enough to suit your family. My benchmark is it must be big enough to roast a whole chicken.

I was one of those that scoffed at the idea of yet another appliance in my kitchen until all the rave reviews piqued my interest and my curiosity got the better of me. I just had to know what all the fuss was about.

Now that I own one, I’m not sure how I ever lived without it! Apart from being able to replicate the yumminess of crispy fried food with a fraction of the fat of conventional fried food I enjoy the convenience of it. It’s quick, easy to clean and I can whip up a meal in record speed.

The obvious successes in the air fryer include well known items like chips, chicken wings, BBQ chicken and my fav is pork belly with the crispiest crackling ever, I’m always on the hunt for new inspiration. I recently spotted a brand new locally published magazine, Air-Fryer, featuring a hefty recipe collection from SA food writer/stylist Herman Lensing on the supermarket shelves — and then a new air fryer cookbook landed on my desk.