×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Restaurant Review

The Bailey is a new, considered space with something for every taste

Spread out over three levels, The Bailey in Cape Town boasts a café, patisserie, champagne bar, classic French brasserie and sophisticated whiskey bar

24 July 2022 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

When chef and restaurateur Liam Tomlin of Chefs Warehouse fame announces a new venture it’s bound to create a stir within the foodie community. When this venture comes in the form of a high-end, three-level undertaking, the stirring becomes a buzz...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  2. WATCH | ‘This is our gen-duRuyter, it’s called Andre’: Nando’s ad takes aim at ... Food
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Bezos is half-mast, his boat stuck twixt his ego and a hard ... Lifestyle
  4. Five Cape Town neighbourhoods and the best things to do there Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | The Brits have rules around greetings, but they’ve got nothing ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines