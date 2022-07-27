With the soaring price of meat, chicken and fish there’s a humble yet valuable protein that comes conveniently packed in a shell that offers up 7g of protein. This equates to about 13% of the average women’s daily protein needs.
The added benefit of the egg is that it is a complete protein, meaning it offers high quality protein and just one egg contains all the nine amino acids we need in our diet.
Amino acids are the essential building blocks for protein, essential because our bodies cannot make them on their own. Interestingly, foods that contain some but not all the essential amino acids are called incomplete proteins, and these include nuts, seeds, beans and some grains. Eggs are also a source of valuable nutrients that may otherwise be low in the vegetarian diet, like vitamin B12. Animal protein such as meat, chicken, and fish are the only sources of vitamin B12 and one large egg provides 44% of our daily B12 needs.
Eggs are not only great breakfast foods. They can be lunch and dinner, such as this egg salad enriched with baby marrow — or any green of choice — dressed in a spicy dressing. Served with a roll or fresh bread, it’s a quick and easy meal-in-one.
RECIPE | Elevate the humble egg with this crunchy baby marrow salad
The bounty from chickens can be turned into a myriad of wholesome meals
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
EGG SALAD WITH BABY MARROW AND ROCKET
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
350g baby marrow or cabbage, sliced
30g rocket or a handful of baby spinach
6-8 eggs, boiled to your preference, peeled and halved
2 spring onions, sliced
Salad dressing:
100ml olive oil
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 lemon
5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic
5ml (1 tsp) ready-made mustard, optional
2.5-5ml (½-1 tsp) dried chilli flakes or one chilli, seeded and finely sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
• See www.sapoultry.co.za
