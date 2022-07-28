Enjoy ‘a fun evening out’ at festive Joburg restaurant Orexi

Often in life when plans go awry the consolation prize turns out to be way more fun than anticipated as we discovered recently when, after a mix-up with a fine dining restaurant reservation, we found ourselves all dressed up and with nowhere to go. That was until friends recommended we head to a new Greek eatery in their hood.
On a Thursday evening, Orexi in Fourways was pumping, packed to the rafters with a noisy crowd including young and old patrons. Greek music playing in the background, waiters whizzed by with platters of what looked like the most delicious eats.
The sound of plates breaking — a Greek celebratory custom — on the terracotta tiled floor appeared to be the cue for some diners to get up and dance. Owner Dennis Apollo is the kind of guy who makes you feel like a friend he's invited to his home for dinner.
We tucked into several small plates of delectable morsels we'd seen earlier — a Greek feast of taramasalata, hummus, pita bread, halloumi, prawn skewers, calamari tubes, squid heads and pickled octopus. We mopped our plates clean with chunks of warm pita bread and then for our main course ordered a mound of lamb chops, cooked over flames. At R149 for a healthy portion, the chops, slightly charred around the edges, were a real treat.
Add a lamb souvlaki at R140 and a generous real Greek salad — no lettuce just tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, olives and big chunks of feta cheese. A large portion of succulent grilled calamari for R139 came with moreish chips. Everything was super tasty with generous helpings and we came home with doggy bags.
And the bill? At around R550 for two without wine or the tip it was good value for money — and a fun evening out.
• Booking is essential, call 076 574 3104
