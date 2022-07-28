×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Enjoy ‘a fun evening out’ at festive Joburg restaurant Orexi

Taking pot luck on a new restaurant is a surprising treat

28 July 2022 - 08:10
Hilary Biller Columnist
Greek food.
Greek food.
Image: 123RF/pixelbliss

Often in life when plans go awry the consolation prize turns out to be way more fun than anticipated as we discovered recently when, after a mix-up with a fine dining restaurant reservation, we found ourselves all dressed up and with nowhere to go. That was until friends recommended we head to a new Greek eatery in their hood. 

On a Thursday evening, Orexi in Fourways was pumping, packed to the rafters with a noisy crowd including young and old patrons. Greek music playing in the background, waiters whizzed by with platters of what looked like the most delicious eats.

The sound of plates breaking — a Greek celebratory custom — on the terracotta tiled floor appeared to be the cue for some diners to get up and dance. Owner Dennis Apollo is the kind of guy who makes you feel like a friend he's invited to his home for dinner.

We tucked into several small plates of delectable morsels we'd seen earlier — a Greek feast of  taramasalata, hummus, pita bread, halloumi, prawn skewers, calamari tubes, squid heads  and pickled octopus. We mopped our plates clean with chunks of warm pita bread and then for our main course ordered a mound of  lamb chops, cooked over flames. At R149 for a healthy portion, the chops, slightly charred around the edges, were a real treat.

Add a lamb souvlaki at R140 and a generous real Greek salad — no lettuce just tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, olives and big chunks of feta cheese. A large portion of succulent grilled calamari for R139 came with moreish chips. Everything was super tasty with generous helpings and we came home with doggy bags.

And the bill? At around R550 for two without wine or the tip it was good value for money — and a fun evening out. 

• Booking is essential, call 076 574 3104

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

YiaYia’s Table delivers mouthfuls of Greek goodness, just as granny used to

The little Mowbray bakery serves up traditional Greek goods baked just how YiaYia would.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Prawn feast anyone? Indulge in your favourite seafood at these eateries

Enjoy these juicy crustaceans at an affordable price.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Studio H ‘sniffs out’ Joburg’s best tastes

Ok, so no Joburg eateries cracked the World’s top 50 list, but don’t despair. Here, Mother City food designers share their Egoli food finds.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | US pastor robbed of nearly R17m worth of jewellery during live-streamed ... Lifestyle
  2. FNB gives customers unlimited access to Slow Lounges for three months Travel
  3. WATCH | ‘This is our gen-duRuyter, it’s called Andre’: Nando’s ad takes aim at ... Food
  4. ‘Coolest former president’ Barack Obama releases 2022 summer playlist Lifestyle
  5. Shakira refuses to settle R246m tax fraud case, is ‘fully confident of her ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...