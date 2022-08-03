RECIPE | Make a batch of easy-peasy red velvet cupcakes for Women’s Day
Lusciously deep red and regal looking they taste of celebration
I love a red velvet cupcake for how posh it looks, but more so for the delicious icing. It must be a generous swirl of cream cheese icing on top and offer texture and softness to balance the sweetness with every mouthful.
I’m not a packet mix kind of gal, preferring to bake from scratch, but I’m impressed with the Sasko Bake Mixes which are affordable and really easy to use while offering that home-baked taste and, best of all, success every time. And so quick to put together.
These are the perfect treats to honour the special women in your life this Women's Day.
RED VELVET CUPCAKES
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
1 x 500g red velvet bake mix
2 extra large eggs
90ml full cream milk
80ml water
160ml vegetable oil
Icing:
125g butter, softened
125g cream cheese
500ml (2 cups) icing sugar, sifted
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spray a 12-hole muffin tray with cooking spray and line with paper cupcake holders and spray again. Set aside.
- Beat the eggs, milk, water and oil together in a mixing bowl.
- Slowly add the packet of bake mix and mix by hand or electric beater on low for 1 minute.
- Divide mixture equally between the cupcake holders. Bake for 20-25 minutes and cool completely before icing.
- For the icing, cream the butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Gradually add the icing sugar and mix until smooth.
- Spoon icing into piping bag with a star nozzle and cover the top of each cupcake with a generous swirl and decorate as desired.