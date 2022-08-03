RECIPE | Make a batch of easy-peasy red velvet cupcakes for Women’s Day

I love a red velvet cupcake for how posh it looks, but more so for the delicious icing. It must be a generous swirl of cream cheese icing on top and offer texture and softness to balance the sweetness with every mouthful.

I’m not a packet mix kind of gal, preferring to bake from scratch, but I’m impressed with the Sasko Bake Mixes which are affordable and really easy to use while offering that home-baked taste and, best of all, success every time. And so quick to put together.

These are the perfect treats to honour the special women in your life this Women's Day.

RED VELVET CUPCAKES

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

1 x 500g red velvet bake mix

2 extra large eggs

90ml full cream milk

80ml water

160ml vegetable oil

Icing:

125g butter, softened

125g cream cheese

500ml (2 cups) icing sugar, sifted

Method: