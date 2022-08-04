×

Food

Pick your own organic produce at this Muldersdrift farm

Enjoy a family outing to an organic farm and harvest a box of fresh produce

04 August 2022 - 08:12
Hilary Biller Columnist
Produce from Ganico farm.
Produce from Ganico farm.
Image: Supplied

Laiken and Jason Cullen are first generation farmers in Muldersdrift. Their beautiful farm Ganico is just across the road from Garden World nursery and they grow the finest pomegranates and an exciting array of seasonal produce.

It’s the height of lemon season so they are opening the farm to the public, enabling people to pick their own luscious Lisbon lemons and other produce.

It is a fun outdoor activity where the whole family can get back to nature and pick their own food and learn about organic farming.

Kids get their hands dirty at Ganico.
Kids get their hands dirty at Ganico.
Image: Supplied

It works like this:

  • First book your space as they are very popular by visiting their website 
  • On the day buy a Pick Your Own farm box @R185 per box (boxes can be shared)
  • Take a guided tour of the farm's Ganico food forest (they happen every 30 minutes starting at 10.30am) and learn about how they grow their food organically
  • Harvest your own lemons, herbs, vegetables and edible flowers from the farm and fill up your harvest box
  • It’s also an opportunity to purchase additional deli products
  • Enjoy a delicious coffee and home-baked croissants

Ganico is located at 250 Tuohyvale Rd, Muldersdrift, and will be open from 10am to 2pm on 21 August 2022

• Booking is essential and can be at www.ganico.co.za

