Laiken and Jason Cullen are first generation farmers in Muldersdrift. Their beautiful farm Ganico is just across the road from Garden World nursery and they grow the finest pomegranates and an exciting array of seasonal produce.
It’s the height of lemon season so they are opening the farm to the public, enabling people to pick their own luscious Lisbon lemons and other produce.
It is a fun outdoor activity where the whole family can get back to nature and pick their own food and learn about organic farming.
Pick your own organic produce at this Muldersdrift farm
Enjoy a family outing to an organic farm and harvest a box of fresh produce
Image: Supplied
Laiken and Jason Cullen are first generation farmers in Muldersdrift. Their beautiful farm Ganico is just across the road from Garden World nursery and they grow the finest pomegranates and an exciting array of seasonal produce.
It’s the height of lemon season so they are opening the farm to the public, enabling people to pick their own luscious Lisbon lemons and other produce.
It is a fun outdoor activity where the whole family can get back to nature and pick their own food and learn about organic farming.
Image: Supplied
It works like this:
Ganico is located at 250 Tuohyvale Rd, Muldersdrift, and will be open from 10am to 2pm on 21 August 2022
• Booking is essential and can be at www.ganico.co.za
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make
Warm up with a hale and hearty homemade goulash
Three smooth red wines to go perfectly with your feast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos