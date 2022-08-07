Three top wine picks from Alvi’s Drift

We take our pick of three Alvi’s Drift wines from their Reserve range paired with dainty canapés from Pick n Pay’s Winemakers Table food and wine pairing

Junel van der Merwe might be married to Alvi van der Merwe, owner of Alvi’s Drift, but she's a wine champion in her own right as a Cape Wine Master, the highest formal qualification in the South African wine industry, having obtained the sought-after title from the Institute of Cape Wine Masters in 2004. ..