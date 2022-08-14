New cookbook will inspire you to fire up the dusty potjie pot

'Pots, Pans & Potjies' is about everything cast iron, with recipes, tips and a lot of attitude

It’s a cookbook with attitude, the dark cover emblazoned with flames will make you look twice, even pick it up and turn the pages. There’s a fascination about potjies and for the uninitiated, like us, my husband Peter and my feeble attempts in the past have been more akin to a watery stew that makes us pack the pot away disillusioned...