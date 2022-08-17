Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar? Is bacon better than couscous?
A new study seems to suggest so, making surprising findings about some of our favourite snacks.
According to Daily Mail, which quoted the study, a team from Tufts University in Boston, US, has released the findings from a Food Compass they created. It “turns common assumptions about snacking on their heads”.
After three years looking at more than 8,000 foods and drinks, the team used cutting-edge science to rank how healthy the food is and was guided by indicators such as proteins, ingredients and additives.
While sweets and fizzy drinks expectedly scored low and nutritious fruits, nuts and vegetables high, there were some startling results, including that pancakes from a fast food outlet scored higher (50) than a cheese and ham omelette (26). The same for chocolate ice cream and a coconut and chocolate granola bar, with the former scoring 35 while the latter clocked only 15 points.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar?
Study sheds new light on snacking
Image: 123RF/desperada
Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar? Is bacon better than couscous?
A new study seems to suggest so, making surprising findings about some of our favourite snacks.
According to Daily Mail, which quoted the study, a team from Tufts University in Boston, US, has released the findings from a Food Compass they created. It “turns common assumptions about snacking on their heads”.
After three years looking at more than 8,000 foods and drinks, the team used cutting-edge science to rank how healthy the food is and was guided by indicators such as proteins, ingredients and additives.
While sweets and fizzy drinks expectedly scored low and nutritious fruits, nuts and vegetables high, there were some startling results, including that pancakes from a fast food outlet scored higher (50) than a cheese and ham omelette (26). The same for chocolate ice cream and a coconut and chocolate granola bar, with the former scoring 35 while the latter clocked only 15 points.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Which is best, olive or sunflower oil?
RECIPE | Whip up these ‘delicious and addictive’ beetroot chocolate brownies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos