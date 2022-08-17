×

Food

Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar?

Study sheds new light on snacking

17 August 2022 - 10:23 By Staff Reporter
A food study is turning our understanding of snacking on its head.
Image: 123RF/desperada

Is chocolate ice cream more nutritious than a granola bar? Is bacon better than couscous?

A new study seems to suggest so, making surprising findings about some of our favourite snacks.

According to Daily Mail, which quoted the study, a team from Tufts University in Boston, US, has released the findings from a Food Compass they created. It “turns common assumptions about snacking on their heads”.

After three years looking at more than 8,000 foods and drinks, the team used cutting-edge science to rank how healthy the food is and was guided by indicators such as proteins, ingredients and additives. 

While sweets and fizzy drinks expectedly scored low and nutritious fruits, nuts and vegetables high, there were some startling results, including that pancakes from a fast food outlet scored higher (50) than a cheese and ham omelette (26). The same for chocolate ice cream and a coconut and chocolate granola bar, with the former scoring 35 while the latter clocked only 15 points.

