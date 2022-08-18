Guacamole, that much-loved fav, has global appeal and with the avocado season in its prime when they are plentiful and cheaper, it's the best time to make it. The joy of guacamole, apart from the deliciousness, is that it can be matched to almost any occasion — from TV snacks with crackers to breakfast on toast, to main meals.
And this avo treat, just like pizza, had been adopted by many countries who have brought their own flavour to the original recipe. It is said South Africans have a penchant for a more chunky interpretation — we love a nice, chunky version consisting of bite-sized cubes of avo, generously seasoned with a squeeze of lime or lemon. We like it with a good dash of chilli and flavoured with garlic, tomato and even pickles. The beauty of this chunky guacamole is the versatility from a topping on a grilled steak to crispy lamb chops. Great with sausages, pap, stew or alongside pizza, it also makes a great lunch box filler with leftovers from the night before.
Here's a good and super easy recipe. Use your imagination and add extras to make it your unique signature.
CHUNKY GUACAMOLE
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
2 avocados, peeled and stoned
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Dice the avocados, and place in a bowl with the chopped coriander.
- Squeeze the lemon juice over it, add the chilli and season to taste.
- Mix lightly and serve. For a child-friendly version leave out the chilli.
See www.avocado.co.za
Lap up the abundance of seasonal avo and make a chunky guacamole
Whip up the Mexican original with an easy recipe
Image: SA Avocado Growers association
