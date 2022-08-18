×

Food

Lap up the abundance of seasonal avo and make a chunky guacamole

Whip up the Mexican original with an easy recipe

18 August 2022 - 08:15
Hilary Biller Columnist
Chunky guacamole, the perfect accompaniment to a stir fry.
Image: SA Avocado Growers association

Guacamole, that much-loved fav, has global appeal and with the avocado season in its prime when they are plentiful and cheaper, it's the best time to make it. The joy of guacamole, apart from the deliciousness, is that it can be matched to almost any occasion — from TV snacks with crackers to breakfast on toast, to main meals.

And this avo treat, just like pizza, had been adopted by many countries who have brought their own flavour to the original recipe. It is said South Africans have a penchant for a more chunky interpretation — we love a  nice, chunky version consisting of bite-sized cubes of avo, generously seasoned with a squeeze of lime or lemon. We like it with a good dash of chilli and flavoured with garlic, tomato and even pickles. The beauty of this chunky guacamole is the versatility from a topping on a grilled steak to crispy lamb chops. Great with sausages, pap, stew or alongside pizza, it also makes a great lunch box filler with leftovers from the night before.

Here's a good and super easy recipe. Use your imagination and add extras to make it your unique signature. 

CHUNKY GUACAMOLE 

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled and stoned

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Dice the avocados, and place in a bowl with the chopped coriander.
  2. Squeeze the lemon juice over it, add the chilli and season to taste.
  3. Mix lightly and serve. For a child-friendly version leave out the chilli.

See www.avocado.co.za

