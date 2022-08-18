×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on her first meal after winning, homecoming dish

Ndavi Nokeri shares insight into the food she loves

18 August 2022 - 11:11
Hilary Biller Columnist
Miss SA in the kitchen of her new apartment.
Miss SA in the kitchen of her new apartment.
Image: Indirect media/Supplied

Ndavi Nokeri last weekend became the first Tsonga woman from Gabaza in Limpopo to take the Miss SA crown. Hilary Biller discovers her food tastes are simple and feature the love of the tropical fruits for which the area is famous. 

After your great win and the excitement, what was the first thing you recall eating after scooping the crown? 

I got back to the suite at midnight and was soooo hungry after being on stage for the night, so my parents got me a burger, so the first thing I ate after my crowning was a burger!

Limpopo is a beautiful part of the country, with fertile and rich soil  producing among the country’s best produce. Do you think this may contribute to your glowing and good health?

It is a beautiful place, both tropical and fertile, and we are blessed and spoilt for choice with the fruit available. I particularly love avocado  and mangoes, these are my favourites. Growing up we always had fruit in the house and when I wanted to snack I grabbed a fruit and this has been keeping me healthy. 

Are you a keen cook and, if so, what is your speciality dish?

I love and enjoy mince, so one fav meal to make is spaghetti with mince with a bit of cheese.

I know you are planning a trip home to celebrate your win with the community. What dish from the area do you believe will be central to your homecoming festivities?

In Limpopo we enjoy pap and seshebo with any meat and morogo (spinach), or another traditional morogo. I'm excited to see what meal it will be at the homecoming, it's going to be a beautiful day.

Who has been the biggest food influence in your life and what is the dish they make that warms you heart?

It has to be my mom because she's made me the most meals in my life. I always miss pap and masontja (mopane worms); she makes it the best and when I go home she makes it for me on my first night. It must be that extra love she puts into the dish that makes it so good.

On a busy day, what snack do you crave the most?

I have a thing for dried snacks so it will be dried mango or guava because they are amazing, then biltong, Droëwors or biltong chilli-bite stick. And before bed a cup of hot chocolate to seal the day.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Lap up the abundance of seasonal avo and make a chunky guacamole

Whip up the Mexican original with an easy recipe.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold

Feeding the huge appetite for avocado has become a fast-growing business, as a trip to ZZ2’s Afrikado farms in the Lowveld shows
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Can cheese give you nightmares? 10 fascinating facts about this popular food

Cheese Gourmet expert shares some cheesy wisdom.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Former Mr Gay World slapped with defamation suit by pageant organiser Lifestyle
  2. Harry, Meghan to visit UK next month but ‘have no plans to see Cambridges’ Lifestyle
  3. The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals Lifestyle
  4. Thuli Madonsela’s message to Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri Lifestyle
  5. Amplify your outcomes now – make smart financial decisions while young Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000