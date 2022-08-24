Redi Thlabi has taken us on many journeys with her riveting broadcasts on radio and TV and in books she has written. Nothing for this critical thinker is sacred ground as she tackles thorny issues like waste, packaging, plastic and recycling.
In this Food For Thought series sponsored by Woolworths, she offers the nitty gritty on the complex issues around food production, with robust discussions with experts in their field — and speaks to those making the decisions on how food is packaged.
I found the interview on recycling an eye-opener. It's a thorny subject with seven plastic codes which makes it complicated and difficult for consumers to understand.
LISTEN | Redi tackles waste, packaging and sustainability in new podcast
The award-winning broadcast journalist takes listeners on a journey from farm to fork
Image: MADELENE CRONJE
Redi Thlabi has taken us on many journeys with her riveting broadcasts on radio and TV and in books she has written. Nothing for this critical thinker is sacred ground as she tackles thorny issues like waste, packaging, plastic and recycling.
In this Food For Thought series sponsored by Woolworths, she offers the nitty gritty on the complex issues around food production, with robust discussions with experts in their field — and speaks to those making the decisions on how food is packaged.
I found the interview on recycling an eye-opener. It's a thorny subject with seven plastic codes which makes it complicated and difficult for consumers to understand.
Why make it so difficult when the idea is to instil recycling habits in our daily lives?
Listen and learn more about this and other pertinent issues we all should take cognisance of.
See www.woolworths.co.za/podcast
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on her first meal after winning, homecoming dish
Why MasterChef SA guest judge’s eatery is a fitting tribute to Africa month
RECIPES | These two easy dishes use avocado in inventive ways
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos