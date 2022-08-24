×

Food

LISTEN | Redi tackles waste, packaging and sustainability in new podcast

The award-winning broadcast journalist takes listeners on a journey from farm to fork

24 August 2022 - 10:03
Hilary Biller Columnist
Redi Tlhabi.
Redi Tlhabi.
Image: MADELENE CRONJE

Redi Thlabi has taken us on many journeys with her riveting broadcasts on radio and TV and in books she has written. Nothing for this critical thinker is sacred ground as she tackles thorny issues like waste, packaging, plastic and recycling.

In this Food For Thought series sponsored by Woolworths, she offers the nitty gritty on the complex issues around food production, with robust discussions with experts in their field — and speaks to those making the decisions on how food is packaged.

I found the interview on recycling an eye-opener. It's a thorny subject with seven plastic codes which makes it complicated and difficult for consumers to understand.

Why make it so difficult when the idea is to instil recycling habits in our daily lives?

Listen and learn more about this and other pertinent issues we all should take cognisance of.

See www.woolworths.co.za/podcast

