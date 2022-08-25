What is your style of cooking?
Hungry in Hermanus? Chef Oelof Vorster is cooking up a feast
We spoke to new head chef at The Marine to find out what's on the menu
Image: Supplied
If whale season is drawing you to Hermanus and you’re in search of a bite, The Marine Hotel is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Known as the Grand Old Lady of Hermanus, The Marine is an icon in the seaside town where guests can expect nothing but opulence, splendid seaside views, top-notch service and scrumptious meals, something new head chef Oelof Vorster is taking meticulous care of.
He does so with a diploma in culinary arts and professional cooking, and nine years' experience, the last three at Leeu Estate’s Le chêne Restaurant. This after stints at Pierneef à La Motte, Le Petite Colombe and Jordan Restaurant locally, and Stora Hotellet Bryggan in Sweden.
We asked Vorster what diners can expect.
Image: Supplied
What is your style of cooking?
I personally like to give a modern flair to old-school cooking, keeping heritage flavours, but modifying the techniques, as well as concentrating on flavours and execution.
When will you bring out your new menu?
We have kept our winter menu running and our summer menu will be launching at the end of September.
I believe diners can expect nothing but the best. The Marine has always been an iconic hotel in Hermanus. My aim is to focus on bold flavours, beautiful presentation and paying homage to local ingredients to make a dish shine.
My intentions are to offer a relaxed and comfortable experience for lunch, while indulging in a “holiday feeling”. Dinner will be a more refined menu, focusing on luxury service and food.
And what do you recommend for breakfast?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for your metabolism and health. I believe starting with a freshly baked croissant, creamy scrambled eggs and an energising, freshly squeezed green juice gives you a great kick-start to your day.
Are there enticing events for those who come through, apart from formal, sit-down meals?
We used Women’s Day to launch our afternoon tea, which is now running Thursdays to Saturdays at R295 per person, including a glass of bubbles. This is served in the Pavilion Restaurant with magnificent views over Walker Bay. At The Marine you can do whale watching from our Pavilion Restaurant, as well as from the comfort of your bedroom. Guests can also look forward to many other lovely events this summer season, so keep an eye on our social media platforms for upcoming specials and events.
Image: Supplied
What will your speciality or signature dish be?
Being part of the Liz McGrath Collection, we have a few signature dishes that I will ensure stay on our menus. For example, we have our souffles, chocolate fondant, apple tarte Tatin and Ms McGrath’s signature fish cakes.
Where does the kitchen source its produce from? Are you placing an emphasis on local?
The Marine has always supported as many local suppliers as possible and I will strive to continue this trend. We source from the likes of Gordon’s Bay Fisheries, Sacks Butcheries, Valley Farm Stalls and many more.
What informed the chef you are today?
Having worked for many well-recognised chefs in SA, I have taken different experiences away from each of them.
Chef Chris Erasmus at La Motte taught me about nature and the wonders it brings to the culinary world — how something as simple as tasting a sun-warmed fruit in the morning can make most believe in a higher power.
Chef George Jardine of Jordan Restaurant taught me what it means to be a chef and, most importantly, how to work hard, get your work done and get it done fast and right.
Chef James Gaag from La Colombe taught me the importance of consistency and improvement, understanding that perfection isn’t physically possible, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a goal.
Chef Eric Bulpitt from Pierneef à La Motte taught me there isn’t always going to be someone to hold your hand and teach you, that as a chef you need a thirst for curiosity, you need to teach yourself and try new things, and that knowledge is a must.
There are plenty of defining moments in my life as a chef and it’s impossible to put it all on paper, but one thing I can share is it’s not easy and the best advice is to not give up.
