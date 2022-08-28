For the love of kimchi: How gochugaru titillated my taste buds
Hilary Biller's fascination with Korean food was inspired by a visit to Seoul
28 August 2022 - 00:00
I can’t say my first mouthful of fiery hot kimchi, a side dish and hallmark of South Korean cuisine, was love at first bite. It happened at the start of a lightning-fast media visit to South Korea many years ago, where kimchi was the “star” of my first multi-course meal in the capital, Seoul...
