×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Do new regulations mean end of ‘braai wors’ masquerading as boerewors?

Good news for consumers: updated standards for boerewors have been published in the Government Gazette

01 September 2022 - 10:09
Hilary Biller Columnist
New government regulations will regulate the difference between boerewors and braai wors.
New government regulations will regulate the difference between boerewors and braai wors.
Image: 123RF/stock photo

SA’s national sausage has suffered many incarnations, some good, some poor and others really bad, making it difficult to identify what exactly makes up the contents of boerewors. The good news — and just in time for Heritage month — is that anything labelled as boerewors must be made according to the updated Government Gazette regulations, offering peace of mind to consumers.

And when buying boerewors don’t be misled by labelling — there's a big difference between braai wors and boerewors (see the differences below). The best indicator is the price — boerewors is more expensive than braai wors.

Here is a breakdown of the regulations:

BOEREWORS

  • Boerewors MUST be manufactured from meat of domesticated animals —  bovine (beef), ovine (sheep), porcine (pork) or caprice (goat) species, OR a mixture of two or more of these meats.
  • Boerewors must contain a minimum total meat content of 90% and a fat content of no more than 30%.
  • No “mechanically-recovered meat” can be used in making boerewors, meaning meat recovered from a process whereby bone and meat are mechanically separated cannot be used in boerewors.
  • The meat has to be contained in an edible casing.
  • No edible or inedible offal is allowed in the product, except for the casing
  • No colourants to be used in the making of boerewors
  • No added ingredients EXCEPT for grain and/or starch, vinegar, spices, herbs and/or salt, food additives and water are allowed

BRAAI WORS

  • Must contain a minimum of 60% total meat content and 40% fat content
  • The meat can be made up with a mixture of edible offal and mechanically-recovered meat
  • Wors can be made using colourants
  • Wors can be bulked up using vegetable protein, like soya and other foodstuffs

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Meet the man behind the 2022 winning boerewors recipe

Welcome Magoso, 23, took top honours in the Championship Boerewors competition.
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Redi tackles waste, packaging and sustainability in new podcast

The award-winning broadcast journalist takes listeners on a journey from farm to fork.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Soul for your sow? Researchers study pigs’ response to music

Scientists in Belgium are investigating a farmer's claim that different styles of music affect the behaviour of his pigs.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies Lifestyle
  3. Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches more than R14m at auction Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed: MTV Video Music Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)