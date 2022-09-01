SA’s national sausage has suffered many incarnations, some good, some poor and others really bad, making it difficult to identify what exactly makes up the contents of boerewors. The good news — and just in time for Heritage month — is that anything labelled as boerewors must be made according to the updated Government Gazette regulations, offering peace of mind to consumers.
And when buying boerewors don’t be misled by labelling — there's a big difference between braai wors and boerewors (see the differences below). The best indicator is the price — boerewors is more expensive than braai wors.
Here is a breakdown of the regulations:
BOEREWORS
- Boerewors MUST be manufactured from meat of domesticated animals — bovine (beef), ovine (sheep), porcine (pork) or caprice (goat) species, OR a mixture of two or more of these meats.
- Boerewors must contain a minimum total meat content of 90% and a fat content of no more than 30%.
- No “mechanically-recovered meat” can be used in making boerewors, meaning meat recovered from a process whereby bone and meat are mechanically separated cannot be used in boerewors.
- The meat has to be contained in an edible casing.
- No edible or inedible offal is allowed in the product, except for the casing
- No colourants to be used in the making of boerewors
- No added ingredients EXCEPT for grain and/or starch, vinegar, spices, herbs and/or salt, food additives and water are allowed
BRAAI WORS
- Must contain a minimum of 60% total meat content and 40% fat content
- The meat can be made up with a mixture of edible offal and mechanically-recovered meat
- Wors can be made using colourants
- Wors can be bulked up using vegetable protein, like soya and other foodstuffs
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Do new regulations mean end of ‘braai wors’ masquerading as boerewors?
Good news for consumers: updated standards for boerewors have been published in the Government Gazette
Image: 123RF/stock photo
SA’s national sausage has suffered many incarnations, some good, some poor and others really bad, making it difficult to identify what exactly makes up the contents of boerewors. The good news — and just in time for Heritage month — is that anything labelled as boerewors must be made according to the updated Government Gazette regulations, offering peace of mind to consumers.
And when buying boerewors don’t be misled by labelling — there's a big difference between braai wors and boerewors (see the differences below). The best indicator is the price — boerewors is more expensive than braai wors.
Here is a breakdown of the regulations:
BOEREWORS
BRAAI WORS
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Meet the man behind the 2022 winning boerewors recipe
LISTEN | Redi tackles waste, packaging and sustainability in new podcast
Soul for your sow? Researchers study pigs’ response to music
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos