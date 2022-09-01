×

Food

RECIPES | ‘Bacon’ your day in three easy ways

Celebrate International Bacon Day on Saturday with a trio of ideas that go beyond breakfast

01 September 2022 - 10:24
Hilary Biller Columnist
Bacon jammy and cheesy toasty.
Bacon jammy and cheesy toasty.
Image: Eskort

Sizzling, smoky, salty, crispy bacon can jazz up any dish way beyond breakfast because its flavour and great versatility can be a treat at any time of the day.

Beyond the streaky variety, look out for a range of cuts, from minced and diced, round, and my favourite, thick, meaty naturally wood-smoked Wiltshire-cured braai cuts that will be the hero at any braai or flash-in-the-pan quick super supper.

1. BACON JAMMY AND CHEESY TOAST

Ingredients:

Jam:

500g bacon cuts

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

A handful of fresh thyme

Oil for frying

125ml (½ cup) brown sugar

125ml (½ cup) golden syrup

45ml (3 tbsp) brandy, optional

Sandwich:

Butter

8 slices sourdough bread

45ml (3 tbsp) mayonnaise

2 Brie cheeses, rind removed and sliced, optional

250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

  1. In a pan fry the onions, garlic, chilli and thyme in a splash of oil until soft and golden brown. Increase the heat and add the bacon, reduce heat to low, add the sugar and syrup and stir jam until sugar is dissolved. Simmer for 20-30 minutes before adding the brandy, if using, and simmer for another five minutes.
  2. Place hot jam in a sterilised jar and set aside — the jam can be used in myriad ways — as a spread or a relish.
  3. Spread butter on one side of bread slices, toast bread butter side down in a preheated pan. To assemble sandwiches top toasted side of four slices of bread with Brie cheese if using.
  4. Sprinkle over cheddar cheese evenly and top with a few dollops of bacon jam. Top with remaining bread slices, toasted side facing inward cheddar cheese.
  5. Spread outside sandwiches with mayonnaise and cook in non-stick pan until bread is golden and cheese melted and serve immediately.
Waffles with bacon, cream and syrup.
Waffles with bacon, cream and syrup.
Image: Eskort

2. WAFFLES WITH BACON, CREAM AND SYRUP

Savoury/sweet combo using streaky bacon to enliven an all-day treat.

Makes: 4

Ingredients:

4 ready-made waffles or crumpets

8 slices of streaky bacon, fried till crisp

125ml (½ cup) whipped cream

Seasonal berries

Syrup

Method:

  1. Warm the waffles or crumpets by toasting.
  2. Make two layers and top each waffle with cream, bacon, berries and a generous drizzle of syrup and serve.

3. BRAAI BACON

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

60ml (4 tbsp) sticky brown sugar

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

2 x 450g Braai bacon rashers

Method:

  1. Combine the sugar, chilli flakes, seasoning and smoked paprika together.
  2. Dust each rasher in the mixture and cover both sides.
  3. Grill over the coals for 5 minutes each side or cook in a preheated griddle pan for 5 minutes per side. Serve with new potatoes and a salad or place a rasher in a roll and top with sweet chilli sauce. Yum.

