RECIPES | ‘Bacon’ your day in three easy ways

Sizzling, smoky, salty, crispy bacon can jazz up any dish way beyond breakfast because its flavour and great versatility can be a treat at any time of the day.

Beyond the streaky variety, look out for a range of cuts, from minced and diced, round, and my favourite, thick, meaty naturally wood-smoked Wiltshire-cured braai cuts that will be the hero at any braai or flash-in-the-pan quick super supper.

1. BACON JAMMY AND CHEESY TOAST

Ingredients:

Jam:

500g bacon cuts

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

A handful of fresh thyme

Oil for frying

125ml (½ cup) brown sugar

125ml (½ cup) golden syrup

45ml (3 tbsp) brandy, optional

Sandwich:

Butter

8 slices sourdough bread

45ml (3 tbsp) mayonnaise

2 Brie cheeses, rind removed and sliced, optional

250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated

Method: