‘That flour looks familiar’ — Nando's trolls Tito Mboweni’s ‘untidy’ look
Image: File photo
Fast-food chain Nando’s has poked fun at former finance minister Tito Mboweni for his “untidy” look.
Mboweni this week shared pictures of himself from a dinner with New Development Bank COO Vladimir Kazbekov.
“Great dinner conversation with Vladimir Kazbekov, COO of the New Development Bank (Brics Bank). In Johannesburg, Totelino De’Oro. 31 August 2022,” he posted.
In the pictures, Mboweni is wearing a dark suit with powder-like stains on the pants and the jacket.
On social media, many users trolled Mboweni for looking “clumsy” and “untidy”.
Some said he had enough money to look “decent” and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak to him.
Weighing in on the fun, Nando’s took notice of Mboweni’s pants and linked the powder-like stain to flour.
The restaurant jokingly asked Mboweni if he left straight from their bakery, because the flour “looked familiar”.
“Bab’Tito, did you leave straight from our bakery? That flour looks familiar.”
Nando's drew funny responses, with some joking it is time for the former minister to retire his shoes.
Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes have always been teased on social media.
Responding to jokes about them in 2020, Mboweni posted a picture of a pair that, according to Europa Art, cost between R1,000 and R3,000.
