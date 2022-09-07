Cuts like a knife: how to store and take care of your knives

It pains me to watch the abuse people inflict on good knives. Everyone who loves to cook should save up to buy at least one superior quality knife — it will make all the difference. But when you have a good knife/knives, there are a few rules for caring for them.

• A clean knife at all times. Do not leave dirty knives lying around. Always wash your knife straight after use in hot, soapy water. Rinse and dry well and place on your knife rack — moisture can damage the blade.

• Best storage practices. A magnetic knife rack works best. You can get them at specialised kitchen shops.

• Do not keep knives loose in a drawer. If there is no other option, take a piece of heavy paper or cardboard, fold it over the knife, and tape it together to form a protective sheath. Glide your blades into these.

• Keep knives out of the dishwasher. The detergents are too strong and being knocked around by the water jets will damage the blades.

• Watch the point. Never place a knife point down in a drying rack. The minute the point bends or breaks off, you alter its efficacy.

• A sharp knife is a useful knife. A knife sharpener is the best investment. I rate the Warthog sharpener, photographed above. Sharpen before every use — it is best to keep the knives sharp as there are more accidents with blunt knives.

• A professional knife sharpener. Ask around for the name of a professional – twice a year I have a much-anticipated visit from my guy who has a mobile unit. Ask me if you're interested — happy to share.

• Respect good equipment. Good knives are expensive and a treat — care for them as such.

• Don't have the dropsies. Never drop your knife. It is dangerous and could mean the end of an expensive kitchen essential.

• Use your knives for the purpose for which they were designed. When you use knives for their intended function, they last longer. For example, don't use the bread knife to cut meat or a small pairing/peeling knife to cut fruit and veggies into smaller pieces to cut meat, chicken or fish.

• For more information, contact sophia@sophialindop.com