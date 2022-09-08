RECIPE | The Lazy Makoti's beetroot carpaccio with whipped feta

Headed by chefs David Higgs and J’Something, Cooking for Dreams won the Guinness World Record title in June last year for the most people cooking simultaneously. The cause? To raise funds for the Reach for a Dream foundation.

Last week, the team returned for the second annual Cooking For Dreams cook-off. The event raised more than R500,000 for Reach for a Dream and it remains the Guinness World Records title holder simultaneously — but there were a few tweaks this time round.

Whereas last year’s cook took place mostly virtually, the team cooked up a storm with more than 1,000 dedicated home cooks via YouTube and an army of IRL cooks at Emperors Palace on the night. They were also joined by Mogau Seshoene, better known to South Africans as the Lazy Makoti.