RECIPE | The Lazy Makoti's beetroot carpaccio with whipped feta
Home cooks whipped up the delicious recipe for the second annual Cooking for Dreams event which managed to raise R500,000 for Reach for a Dream
Headed by chefs David Higgs and J’Something, Cooking for Dreams won the Guinness World Record title in June last year for the most people cooking simultaneously. The cause? To raise funds for the Reach for a Dream foundation.
Last week, the team returned for the second annual Cooking For Dreams cook-off. The event raised more than R500,000 for Reach for a Dream and it remains the Guinness World Records title holder simultaneously — but there were a few tweaks this time round.
Whereas last year’s cook took place mostly virtually, the team cooked up a storm with more than 1,000 dedicated home cooks via YouTube and an army of IRL cooks at Emperors Palace on the night. They were also joined by Mogau Seshoene, better known to South Africans as the Lazy Makoti.
Seshoene was in charge of the starter for the night — a beetroot carpaccio with whipped feta that I could not get enough of. Served with rocket, caramelised pears and a splash of balsamic vinegar, the dish was a balanced plate of richness, sweetness, acidity and bold flavours.
The mains consisted of linguine served with a white bean purée, poached eggs, ricotta, fresh green beans and green olives. It was an improvement on last year’s pea dish and offered an easy step-by-step guide for those who have never poached an egg, but the starter shone far brighter and came together more cohesively.
To share the love, the Cooking for Dreams team shared the Lazy Makoti’s recipe with us. It’s a dish that will impress your dinner guests or liven up any plate of food as a delicious starter or side salad.
BEETROOT CARPACCIO WITH WHIPPED FETA
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 tsp butter
1 tbsp honey
4 fresh pears, thinly sliced
4 medium beetroots, cooked and thinly sliced
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
100g rocket, washed
225g reduced fat feta cheese
¾ cup (150g) low fat plain yoghurt
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tbsp (15ml) olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
- In a medium frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the honey and stir until the mixture covers the base of the pan.
- Set the pears cut-side-down in the honey-butter mixture and cook for five minutes.
- Thinly slice the beetroot into thin disks.
- In a blender, combine feta, yoghurt and garlic. Blend or process until very smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender as necessary.
- Add olive oil and blend until smooth.
- If desired, strain through a fine mesh strainer for a silkier texture.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Scatter rocket leaves on a side plate, then carefully arrange beetroot slices in a circle on the bed of rocket.
- Drizzle balsamic vinegar on the beetroot and add the whipped feta.
- Place the pear quarters evenly across the salad.