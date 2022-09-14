Spring may be in the air, but occasional dips in temperature remind us winter is lingering.
As such, there's nothing like a simple supper of deliciously creamy risotto to tempt the appetite and warm the soul.
Chef Massimo Ros was recently in SA as a guest of Gallo Riso, producers of arborio and carnaroli rice, to demonstrate how to make a true risotto.
Watching him in action, I realised my technique needed a complete overhaul.
Here are some tips I picked up from the maestro.
• Added ingredients such as onions, garlic, mushrooms, prawns or any other flavourings are not cooked in the risotto pan as I've been doing. Rather, they are prepared separately and added to the risotto once all the stock and flavourings such as butter and Parmesan cheese have been added, before heating through and serving.
So you think you can make risotto? Chef Massimo Ros might make you think again
The Italian cooking expert was in SA recently to share the secrets to making an authentic risotto
Image: Riso Gallo
Image: Riso Gallo
• Chef Massimo shared an important first step — toast the risotto rice in a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil until it is very hot, taking care not to burn it. By using the back of your finger you can check the temperature of the rice. This is done before adding the hot stock a litre at a time.
• The stock — for every 1kg of rice you need four litres, said the expert — preferably homemade, must be simmering gently in a pot next to the risotto pan so you can add it to the rice in stages. I learnt that an authentic risotto is much more soupy (liquidy) than the one I was making. This makes it super-delicious and creamy.
• Once all the stock has been added, Chef Massimo adds a very generous amount of salted butter (200-250g cut into blocks) and 250g of grated Parmesan cheese for every 1kg of risotto used.
• When making risotto, stirring is essential, and instead of a wooden spoon, which I use, Chef Massimo demonstrated how a flat-ended spatula captures all the rice grains in the bottom of the pot and turns them.
