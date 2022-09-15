A BID ON ELEGANCE
WIN | Upcoming Nedbank CWG Auction will again be a celebration of excellence
Three of our picks of the stellar options that will be available at this year’s auction, which takes place at the end of the month
Image: Supplied
It’s that time again: the 38th Nedbank Cape Wine Makers Guild Auction is upon us and wine collectors are getting ready to place their bids on rare, small batch wines produced exclusively for the auction by members of the guild — some of the best in the business.
This year’s auction will take place both live and online and will be hosted by Strauss & Co on September 30 from 5pm to 8pm and October 1 from 9am to 5pm. All wines will be available on both days — 190 lots on the Friday and 323 on Saturday.
Guests will be able to bid in person at the auction, which will be held at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West. Bids can also be made online, telephonically and through commission. Registrations to bid online opened on September 12.
We attended the Nedbank CWG Auction showcase at the end of August where we sampled some of the wines that will be on offer. Here’s our pick of three of the stellar options that will be available.
A BID ON ELEGANCE
David & Nadia Veiling Grenache Noir 2021
This 100% Grenache noir from winemaker David Sadie was made with grapes handpicked in the Langkloof of the Paardeberg mountain in the Swartland. The wine is elegant and executed with skill and will fully deliver in three to five years’ time but can mature well for 12 years.
A total of 38 cases will be available for this auction and are estimated to sell at between R4,200 and R5,000 per case.
A BID ON HERITAGE
Mullineux “The Gris” Sémillon 2021
This wine is impressive for two reasons: the complex layering of flavour winemaker Andrea Mullineux has produced and the very rare vines it has been made from. The grapes were handpicked from a dry-farmed heritage Sémillon Gris vineyard planted in 1960 in the granite soil of the Paardeberg in the Swartland.
A total of 38 cases will be available for this auction and are estimated to sell at between R4,500 and R6,500 per case.
A BID ON REFINEMENT
Bouchard Finlayson Pinot Noir 2019
A wine from expert winemaker Peter Finlayson, this pinot noir is juicy, spicy and refined. Produced in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley famed for its pinot noirs, it's been made from some of the oldest vines on the property. It’s ready to drink now but has excellent ageing potential.
A total of 50 cases will be available for this auction and are estimated to sell at between R2,800 and R4,200 per case.
WIN A TASTING NOTES GIFT SET
Stand to win one of three Tasting Notes gift sets valued at R2,000. Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine is a first-of-its-kind tasting that scientifically changes the way you experience wine through music.
To win, tell us from which wine region the wines produced by David Sadie and Andrea Mullineux hail from. Send your answer along with your name, delivery address and contact details to food@sundaytimes.co.za.
The competition closes on September 21 at noon. Please note only one entry per person.
